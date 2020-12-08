Meier thanks supporters in first remarks as county commissioner

Laura Meier

Editor’s note: Laura Meier made the following remarks Dec. 7 after getting sworn in as District 5 representative of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. This is her first term on the board.

Thank you so much for having me and to all the voters out there who had the confidence in me to put me where I am.

I have to acknowledge my campaign team. John Crowell and Amanda Holloway were a fantastic team and got me where I am today and a slew of volunteers who I appreciate so much. I don’t think I could ever tell them how much I appreciate everything they did for me and stepped out of their comfort zone and knocked on doors in a pandemic and dropped literature for me. Their confidence in me got me to where I am today.

To my family — my husband, my two sons — they put up with me the entire campaign season. You all know what a big deal it is to go through a campaign and how hard it is on a family. So I want to thank my family for that.

On Friday, I sat about 10 hours in an orientation with county staff and was just floored with how dedicated they are. They worked tirelessly behind the scenes. They were there all day. They presented all the information. It was a lot of information. If I didn’t know it before, I definitely knew it then, that I am where I need to be. I am supposed to be here. I’m doing what I need to do and that is to serve the people of District 5 and the people of Mecklenburg County.

I am humbled by the confidence the voters gave to me and I’m humbled to be sitting here with all of you. I admire all of you and I look forward to working with all of you.