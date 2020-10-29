North Carolina small businesses are resilient, but pessimism could cut our recovery short

Photo courtesy of Lara Trump

By Lara Trump

There are two main strategies that presidential candidates use when their party is out of power. When things are going poorly, they preach a message of optimism, like Donald Trump did in 2016; when things are going well, they resort to fear11mongering, like Joe Biden is doing now.

Biden was trash-talking the American economy last year, when we were in the midst of an historic boom of job creation that was delivering broad-based prosperity. He doubled down on that rhetoric when the coronavirus came here from China and triggered a sharp — albeit artificial and temporary — downturn.

As we’ve already begun to see, however, America is undergoing an economic rebound the likes of which none of us have ever experienced. Thanks to the bold policies of the Trump administration, our economy is rapidly regaining much of what it had lost during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, and is on track to fully recover by next year.

Americans are well aware of this, too, contrary to Biden’s doom-and-gloom depiction of an economy that only works for “the rich.” Despite the hardship we’ve endured due to the pandemic, 56% of Americans recently told Gallup that they’re better off today than they were four years ago. It’s difficult to even imagine a more accurate barometer of presidential success than that.

In North Carolina, small businesses and their workers have been at the forefront of this great economic resurgence. Just recently, the state unemployment rate fell to 6.5% after spiking to 13% in April. In less than half a year, North Carolina has regained more than 400,000 jobs, and countless small businesses across the Tar Heel State have successfully weathered the storm with the help of the president’s economic policies.

In fact, as a direct result of the groundbreaking Paycheck Protection Program that my father-in-law included in his pandemic relief legislation, nearly 130,000 North Carolina businesses received around $12.3 billion in forgivable loans by early August.

More importantly, the President’s policies have proven so effective that small business leaders across America are even more confident about the future than they were before the pandemic. In September, the National Federation of Independent Business announced that small business optimism just hit a record high.

Of course, the ongoing recovery would not be possible without the strong economic foundation that the President built during his first three years in office. I watched with immense pride as my home state’s unemployment rate fell from around 5% in 2017 to just 3.6% at the beginning of 2020 thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts and his America First trade agenda.

Those same pro-growth policies are going to remain critical to our post-pandemic recovery, ensuring that small business owners and working Americans don’t have to overcome new obstacles imposed by their own government at a time when they’re already facing so many external ones. Unfortunately, Joe Biden wants to pull the rug out from under us just as we’re regaining our footing.

Both Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have been highly critical of the President’s economic policies, vowing to repeal the Trump tax cuts, restart the Obama-Biden administration’s war on American energy, and throw away the progress we’ve made toward achieving fairer trade with China and other foreign competitors. To make matters worse, Biden has even suggested that he would be open to shutting down the entire U.S. economy — a move that would cripple our healing private sector.

Incredibly, when Biden came to North Carolina on Sunday, he once again quoted his father, saying, “a job is about much more than just a paycheck; it’s about dignity.” If he really believes that, it’s hard to understand how he can justify supporting policies that would take paychecks and dignity from millions of American workers.

The only way it makes sense is when you put it in the context of Biden’s broader strategy of fear-mongering and sowing pessimism. If things were actually as bad as Joe Biden wants us to think they are, then he would be taking the exact opposite approach.

Lara Trump is a senior advisor to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and President Trump’s daughter-in-law.