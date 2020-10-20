McCrory: Biden’s halfhearted speech in Durham was an insult to North Carolina voters

By Pat McCrory

Joe Biden’s cursory visit to Durham on Sunday was a grave disappointment. Between its shocking brevity and its heavy reliance on stock messaging, it sent a clear message that Biden doesn’t care very much about North Carolina voters.

The people who showed up for the event in person – as well as those who tuned in to watch Biden’s speech on television or online – spent more time waiting for the candidate to appear than Biden spent behind the podium. After keeping his audience waiting for about half an hour, the former vice president only spoke for just over 15 minutes. That’s less time than it would have taken someone just to drive to his speech from Raleigh.

And it wasn’t as though Biden came prepared to speak directly to the interests and concerns of North Carolinians. For the most part, his speech was a collection of well-worn talking points that he routinely uses when speaking to a national audience, with the words “North Carolina” sporadically – and generically – thrown in. One got the distinct impression that some low-level campaign staffer simply penciled the name of our state into blank spots in Biden’s stock stump speech.

It was also obvious that Biden was more interested in speaking about Scranton, Pennsylvania and his home state of Delaware than he was in mentioning anything that might have been relevant to the Tar Heel State. Apart from a few obligatory shout-outs to local Democrat politicians and candidates, Biden didn’t address North Carolinians in a remotely meaningful way until about 10 minutes into his speech. When he did, he devoted less than one minute to a vague commendation of black-owned businesses on Parrish Street before pivoting back to his standard messaging.

Considering that North Carolina’s “Black Wall Street” has been the subject of extensive academic attention, it doesn’t seem like too much to ask for Biden to have one of his staffers spend, say, 15 minutes putting together a short list of talking points that might have allowed the candidate to sound like he at least had a passing familiarity with the subject.

It would also have been nice if Biden had discussed the double-whammy that North Carolina small businesses have suffered in recent months as a result of out-of-control riots and the inconsistent, politicized COVID policies put in place by our state’s executive branch. After all, he claims to oppose lawlessness and support a coherent response to the pandemic.

When President Trump visited North Carolina a few days before Biden, conversely, he spoke directly to the workers who would be hurt by Biden’s big-government agenda, including tobacco growers and manufacturing workers hurt by the globalist, pro-China policies that Biden supported for decades.

That’s the sort of substantive conversation North Carolina voters expect and deserve when we go to the trouble of attending a political rally. What’s the point of going to all that trouble just to hear a candidate deliver the same lines we could hear any day just by turning on cable news?

Joe Biden’s speech, void of any details to help our state in Durham, says all there is to say about how little he actually cares about North Carolinians. It was a rhetorical slap in the face to our entire state.

Pat McCrory is the former governor of North Carolina. He also served as the 53rd mayor of Charlotte.