Letter: Learn where candidates stand on cancer funding

This year’s news has rightly been focused on COVID-19, but it’s important to remember that the coronavirus hasn’t stopped our fight against cancer. Now more than ever, it’s easier to see that many important decisions about health issues, including cancer, are made not just in the doctor’s office, but also in Congress and the White House. As a cancer advocate, I know first-hand how these decisions impact North Carolinians and how important it should be for voters.

It was encouraging to see the candidates rise above partisan politics and share how they plan to save lives and make cancer a national priority in their responses to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Voter’s Guide.

This year alone, 59,620 North Carolinians will hear the words: you have cancer. Now more than ever our government – including our future U.S. Senator – has a critical role to play as a partner in that fight.

The major candidates shared their positions on the importance of increasing funding for cancer research and programs, access to health care, addressing barriers to care in our rural areas such as Albemarle and ensuring health equity in medical research – all issues critical to North Carolina families.

Our lawmakers have the power to fund groundbreaking research and enact policies that will help people prevent and fight cancer for generations to come. Find out how they responded by visiting www.cancervotes.org.

Victoria Crocker, Charlotte

Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)