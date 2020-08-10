Cooper’s professed belief in science belied by his actions

By Joe Pearlman

Gov. Roy Cooper dutifully and unerringly invokes the mantra of “science” when justifying any action concerning the state’s coronavirus response.

Having science behind you is always good, but science is not always a monolith that leads to directly to a single choice, even where public health is concerned. The decision to declare certain businesses essential and others “non-essential” has myriad effects beyond the spread of a virus. When Cooper and DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen cite “science,” specific data points driving policy decisions are rarely offered up or ferreted out by the virtual press.

But even if science is subject to the interpretations of those who claim its sanctuary, we have learned much about the SARS-Cov-2 virus that is definitive. We have learned that those in congregate living facilities are especially subject to the ravages of COVID-19. Yet it was not until the end of June that science drove the state to unearth a formal process for protecting nursing homes.

We have also learned through statistical data that COVID-19 is a beneficent virus in one respect. The risks to children becoming severely ill from the virus are nearly infinitesimal. This is true not just in the United States but all over the world.

That very salient scientific fact, and the fact that children do not even seem to be major vectors of viral transmission, has led to schools opening in Western Europe and elsewhere. Some are requiring social distancing and mask wearing; others are not.

Yet with this emerging scientific consensus, and despite the guidance from of the American Academy of Pediatrics that “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the governor and Dr. Cohen did not see fit to present local school districts with the option of having exclusively in-person learning.

The “Plan B” directive from the governor calls for a hybrid of in-person and mostly remote instruction, with the option for a school district to choose solely home-based instruction, as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has done. It should be noted that on the same day the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board made its decision it heard from experts in pediatric epidemiology from Novant Health and Atrium Health, who spoke to the minimal risk COVID-19 presents to children.

The directive from the governor was not based on scientific consensus, but rather one based on fear and political pressure. It was a decision that will particularly inure to the detriment of poorer children and families.

Parents who do not work within the realm of Zoom and do not have the privilege of staying at home with their distance-learning offspring will have difficulty finding child-care. If they cannot make such arrangements, they risk losing their jobs and whatever financial stability they have.

Beyond that, many disadvantaged children appear to have disengaged themselves from the virtual learning process. The reliance upon digital instruction will surely exacerbate the achievement gap among high income and low income students. Not that online learning has received rave reviews from either end of the socio-economic spectrum.

This report from Science Magazine summarizes the downside of keeping children out of school buildings:

Continued closures risk “scarring the life chances of a generation of young people,” according to an open letter published last month and signed by more than 1500 members of the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health. Virtual education is often a pale shadow of the real thing and left many parents juggling jobs and childcare. Lower-income children who depend on school meals were going hungry. And there were hints that children were suffering increased abuse, now that school staff could no longer spot and report early signs of it. It was time, a growing chorus said, to bring children back to school.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster just directed his state’s school districts to provide in-person learning. North Carolina has had fewer per-capita deaths than South Carolina and has not experienced a similar “spike” in cases. But McMaster resisted pressure from recalcitrant teachers and did the right thing for the children of his state.

One Carolina governor actually followed the science and data with respect to opening schools in his state. The governor who professes to worship at the altar of science followed something else.

Joe Pearlman is an attorney in Charlotte. He may be reached at the following email address: joseph.pearlman911@gmail.com