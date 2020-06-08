The community has kept our newspapers afloat

Adrian Garson

By Adrian Garson

I’m not sure how we ended up in the month of June, but here we are.

A lot has happened in our world over the past few months, and I thought it would be a good time to let you know how we are doing and what we are seeing in the communities we serve.

When the COVID-19 crisis first exploded, we found it necessary to cut our distribution, particularly in retail locations due to the fact so many businesses would be forced to shut down temporarily.

We also decided to combine our four newspapers into one regional edition so that we could mitigate some financial difficulties that we knew we’d endure once advertising revenue declined.

We are fully supported by advertising revenue and completely free to our readership. We’ve had this business model for the past 15

years and that won’t be changing any time soon.

In April, our revenue took a nosedive as expected. We hunkered down and continued to provide news to this community via our print publication as well as through our websites, daily email blast and our social media channels.

As a matter of fact, our content has increased significantly and a lot

of you have noticed. We appreciate the support we have received via

signing up for our daily “CMG Insider” email newsletter.

We also launched our “Best of the Weekly” reader’s choice voting on May 16 and we’ve had significant voting compared to this time last year. The community wants to support local businesses, and our reader’s choice contest is really the epitome of that concept.

I love to see the community rally around the businesses that have

either had to close or pivot their business model to survive over the

past few months. I know it hasn’t been easy, and these business

owners deserve all the accolades we can give them.

We are seeing an uptick in consumer confidence and more people are getting out into the community to shop and dine. I think we are all

starting to try to live a little right now even though nothing seems to

be as it was just a few short months ago. We are working hard to continue to bring you the news that directly affects our community and that still includes coronavirus updates, but just as important, are the stories of how local businesses are navigating these unchartered waters. We are navigating unchartered waters here, as well.

My goal is to get our newspapers back to where they were in March

of this year. While I don’t mind producing a regional newspaper,

the communities we serve each deserve their own distinct newspaper

like we’ve been publishing over the past 15 years. We are working hard

to get local businesses back in our publications and online so that we

can achieve that goal.

Lastly, I would like to thank each of you for supporting Charlotte

Media Group, particularly over the past few months. I know we’ve all

seen a lot of changes and endured quite a bit of struggle.

I believe in our communities and the fabric of America that is

weaved through each one of them.

Brighter days are ahead of us and we are very grateful to continue to

have the support of so many of you that read our newspaper each and

every week.

Adrian Garson serves as publisher of Charlotte Media Group.