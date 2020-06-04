Clergy felt betrayed by police tactics during Charlotte protests

Several members of the Charlotte clergy signed a letter to Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Council and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney regarding police tactics during protests:

As members of the clergy of Charlotte, we stand with all of those who seek peace and justice in our shared city. Our faith, our love for the city and our desire for accountable partnership compels us to write this letter.

As the nation was lamenting the killing of George Floyd, the mayor invited a small representative group of clergy to a meeting last Saturday. She and the city manager shared grave concerns about pending protests in Charlotte and stated that they believed the clergy’s presence in protests made them safer. The mayor respectfully asked the clergy to be visible on the streets in clerical attire.

All at that meeting agreed to work for peace and restraint on all sides. They also agreed that a deeper, broader and more successful conversation about police tactics would be held after these particularly heated days. The clergy present made it clear that they would not be on the streets at the behest of the city officials or to condone police tactics – but rather for the peace and safety of all.

Clergy, in fact, held up their end of the agreement and were present in protests throughout the weekend. Over the course of these protests, we have been surprised to see the stark contrast between police presence and tactics during the day and those used at night. On the evening of June 2, around 9:15 p.m., a clergy member was corralled with a group marching peacefully and sprayed with an irritant that left him coughing, choked and with sunburned-like places on the little bit of skin that was exposed.

How this event and others have been handled caused many clergy to feel betrayed. While we understand that the evening protest groups include a range of elements, and while we understand that everyone’s safety is paramount, we are deeply disappointed over what we view to be highly-militarized and unnecessary uses of force in light of our conversations with the mayor and city manager.

Today, we come to hold you accountable to the agreement the mayor and city manager offered on Saturday. We acknowledge and endorse the mayor’s announcement of the State Bureau of Investigation examination of what happened on June 2, but we call on city officials to go further.

We come to you with a clear and publicly stated message:

1. Denounce CMPD’s behavior on Tuesday night, June 2.

2. Denounce the use of tear gas on the streets of Charlotte.

3. Denounce the use of kettling as a tactic against peaceful protesters.

4. Immediately de-escalate use of force by the police against protesters, period.

We recognize and are grateful that Charlotte has not experienced the depth of violence or destruction as many other cities. We credit all parties involved in the protest and had hoped that Charlotte would avoid further escalation. We fear that the protests may become more unpredictable without a clear acknowledgment of the errors made on June 2 and a pledge that escalation tactics like those will no longer be used or condoned.

As a new police chief is named, we urge the city to use this moment to set a new tone of empathy and understanding within CMPD as has been shown in other cities.

We are with you for the sake of our shared community. Let’s work together to move us forward.

Respectfully,

Rev. LeDayne Mcleese Polaski

Bishop Claude Alexander

Rev. Amy Brooks, Greenfaith

Rev. Bruce Baker Rooks, Pastor, SouthPark Christian Church

