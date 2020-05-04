Vick: My 20 favorite Star Wars moments (spoilers)

Hayden Christensen listens as Director George Lucas describes the flow of the next shot in “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.” Photo by Merrick Morton/Lucasfilm Ltd.

I’ve seen the Star Wars movies multiple times, but many of my views on the franchise some fans would consider to be unnatural. For instance, I enjoy the prequels, I don’t geek out over mechanical stuff and Boba Fett is meh to me.

But I’m down with the Force and appreciate the amazing ride the filmmakers have taken us on since 1977.

Here are my favorite scenes from the films in order of when they happened during the saga’s timeline.

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen the movies, you may want to bookmark this story for another time.

Maul welcomes duel

Darth Maul confronts Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn and the Naboo crew as they enter the palace. The evil Sith reveals a double-sided lightsaber as “Duel of the Fates” revs up in the background. (The Phantom Menace)

Yoda fights Dooku

After easily dispatching Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in battle, Count Dooku sees his old master, Yoda, walk laboriously into the cave. After a stalemate in Force powers, a CGI Yoda dazzles in a lightsaber duel. (Attack of the Clones)

Jedi save emperor

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi encounter Count Dooku again as they attempt to rescue Chancellor Palpatine, who is held hostage by General Grevious’s droid forces. Anakin handily defeats Dooku in battle. (Revenge of the Sith)

Palpatine enjoys opera

Anakin Skywalker joins Chancellor Palpatine at a space opera, where they have a conversation about the light and dark sides of the force. Palpatine plants the seeds that would ultimately turn Anakin to the dark side. (Revenge of the Sith)

Anakin chooses Sith

Chancellor Palpatine has been revealed to be a Sith Lord. Anakin Skywalker quietly reflects on whether to betray the Jedi in order to save the mother of his child by aligning with Palpatine. Beautiful scene with tension. (Revenge of the Sith)

Anakin becomes Vader

As Mace Windu attempts to finish off a weakened Chancellor Palpatine in battle, Anakin Skywalker slashes the elder Jedi’s arm off. This prompts Palpatine to light Windu up with the Force and send him flying out the window. (Revenge of the Sith)

Birth of an empire

Chancellor Palpatine gives an epic speech announcing the creation of the First Galactic Empire as newly minted Darth Vader wipes out the Separatist Council behind the scenes. The Sith shall rule the galaxy. (Revenge of the Sith)

Anakin mistimes jump

At the end of their epic battle, Obi-Wan Kenobi slices Anakin Skywalker up in mid-air, causing the young Sith to slide down an embankment of lava on Mustafar. He catches fire and screams, “I hate you!” (Revenge of the Sith)

Vader goes off

Darth Vader uses his lightsaber and Force powers to mow down several members of the rebel fleet as they secure vital information about the Death Star. I always thought we’d see more of this Vader in the prequels. (Rogue One)

Light meets dark

An aging Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts Darth Vader in the first lightsaber fight of the film franchise. In between crackles of their sabers, the older Jedi vows he will become stronger in defeat. (A New Hope)

Vader confirms paternity

Darth Vader slices off Luke Skywalker’s hand in an intense battle. Instead of killing Luke, Vader wants Luke to join forces with him so they can defeat the emperor as father and son. Luke screams in agony and escapes. (The Empire Strikes Back)

The emperor arrives

Emperor Palpatine arrives at the Death Star to the tune of “The Imperial March.” Palpatine instructs old pal Darth Vader to bring Luke Skywalker to him so they can turn him to the dark side of the Force. (Return of the Jedi)

Vader restores balance

Luke Skywalker denies the dark side, prompting Emperor Palpatine to attack him with Force lightning. Seeing his son in pain, Darth Vader picks up his mentor and throws him down a reactor while sustaining serious damage. (Return of the Jedi)

Celebration on Endor

The force ghosts of Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker look down on Luke Skywalker and his friends as they celebrate an epic win over the First Galactic Empire with the Ewoks on Endor. (Return of the Jedi)

Han explains Force

Han Solo tells a wide-eyed Rey and Finn that everything they’ve heard about the Force is real – a complete 180 from the attitude the smuggler had in the first film. (The Force Awakens)

Foes team up

Supreme Leader Snoke orders Kylo Ren to kill a captured Rey, only for the Sith apprentice to betray his master. Kylo and Rey bond over battling Snoke’s guards in the throne room. (The Last Jedi)

Luke’s last stand

Luke Skywalker emerges from a cave to confront the front line of the First Order, which unload all of their firepower on the Jedi master. When the smoke clears, he’s still intact. (The Last Jedi)

Kylo confronts Palpatine

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren meets Emperor Palpatine, who challenges him to kill Rey and take his place on the throne in easily one of the scariest scenes of the franchise. (The Rise of Skywalker)

Luke makes return

Just as a frustrated Rey throws away her lightsaber, Luke Skywalker returns in ghost form to catch it. He gives he hope and demonstrates tremendous power by using the Force to lift an aircraft out of the water. (The Rise of Skywalker)

Jedi motivate Rey

Rey can barely move after Palpatine absorbs her power, but she regains the strength to rise again after hearing the many voices of Jedi from the past. (The Rise of Skywalker)