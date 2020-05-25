Vick: Drive-thru diploma ceremonies can be meaningful

I have two photos of my mother taken on the day of her high school graduation. In both photos, she’s holding a cigarette. You can’t tell with the bulky graduation gown she’s wearing, but she was pregnant with me at the time.

Thirty-two days later, I came crawling out of her womb, probably crying and in need of a smoke.

My mother was so excited to watch me graduate, but she died unexpectedly three days before the ceremony.

The days that followed were a blur. It seemed like I was going through the motions, yet floating on air, as I took one final exam, attended the baccalaureate service and walked across the stage to accept my diploma.

Since then, I’ve attended graduation ceremonies for at least 16 different schools in the Charlotte region. Every time I hear Pomp and Circumstance, I not only think of the late great Randy “Macho Man” Savage, but I also have flashbacks to the sequence of events that happened this very week 21 years ago. It’s bittersweet.

But with every single ceremony, the thought also crosses my mind that I’m watching a rerun of “Jeopardy.” The format of the game never changes, only the players. If you’ve seen one, you’ve probably seen them all.

That’s why I was pleasantly surprised by Carmel Christian School’s graduation on May 22. The school had a virtual ceremony, followed by a parade of graduates and a turning of the tassels in the parking lot.

I’ve been to graduations on football fields and arenas where you can barely make out faces because you’re sitting so far away or barely hear what anyone is saying because the sound system sucks. The production quality of Carmel Christian’s ceremony was excellent and much better than what a parent could capture on a camera phone several yards away.

Carmel Christian celebrated more than 80 graduates, which is much smaller than your typical public high school, so in addition to hearing a student’s name, you also learned how long they’ve attended the school, what church they go to and what activities they were involved in. You also saw then and now photos of each student. I would be more inclined to watch the entire ceremony just to see what my friends looked like when they were younger.

The school also recognized several students with awards for achievements in sports, arts and Bible study. The ceremony included footage of school staff surprising each student at their home with the award. This was a nice touch.

A parade of graduates followed the virtual ceremony. Staff lined up to wave at graduates, some of whom took advantage of sunroofs to stand up and bask in the moment. Each vehicle would stop so the graduate could pick up their diploma from Head of School Jay Hancock and pose for pictures.

Everyone then gathered in the parking lot to turn their tassels and toss their caps in the air as vehicles honked in celebration.

I was skeptical of the drive-through diploma pick-up, but Carmel Christian taught me this can be done well. It will be a bigger challenge to pull off in a timely fashion for schools as large as Ardrey Kell and Myers Park.

Two key things were missing from Carmel Christian’s ceremony: the energy of hundreds or thousands of people cheering on graduates during the processional and the excitement of walking across the stage to receive the diploma.

I empathize with graduates for missing out on so much during their senior year to this pandemic, but the spread of a potentially fatal infectious respiratory disease makes a traditional graduation ceremony very difficult to organize.

The staff at Carmel Christian did a great job of providing a safe, unique and meaningful alternative that graduates could share with their classmates and family.