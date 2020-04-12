Trader Joe’s impresses a curmudgeon

By Larry Miller

In some ways I remain what I used to be for real, a New Yorker. A Jewish one at that. So I am a trained complainer. A curmudgeon. A kvetch.

Where Trader Joe’s off Rea Road is concerned, I am an unabashed admirer.

As Monk the TV character used to say, “Here’s what happened.”

Thursday I called to ask their current opening hours for regular customers and for seniors. Regular, 9 a.m. Seniors, 8 a.m. “If you get here by 8:30, you’ll make it.”

So, Friday morning, a change from my normal life visit to Trader Joe’s on Saturday, I left at 7:15 and was there early, 7:30.

Was I the only senior there? No such luck. Where should I stand? The senior line was nicely organized right at the entrance, going back about 15 people, each six feet apart as designated by wide yellow tape. Sidewalks were broom clean.

Things were looking good. Everything fell into place. Plenty of parking. The temperature, whatever it was, was just right.

About a quarter to eight, workers identified by their non-corporate uniform started doing things with shopping carts, flowers and other such. Odd how they move energetically but don’t look frenetic or like they’re rushing.

And at 8 a.m., maybe a genteel few minutes before, they opened the wide front doors, a few of their employed minions interacting with those of us in line. One staffer recognized me and I smiled but realized, if you wear a face mask, no one sees your smile.

Lights camera action! I was handed a bright red shopping cart, the kind usually encrusted with dust and grime. Not this time. Shiny, happy to grace my hands.

Inside, wow, the normally gritty TJ was transformed, the floors gleaming. Shiny as the carts. And the front of the store, usually active with bodies and register lines, was pristine, empty, or so it seemed, enticing me to the aisle that gave me dishwasher detergent.

Looking at the green detergent box I observed that, where many companies seek to enhance their “branding” by packaging and graphic design severely restricted in its ability to stray from corporate graphic formulas, Trader Joe’s packaging provides its in-house design staff with a lot of graphic leeway. It may not all match visually, it does match emotionally. By not being compulsive about visual branding, TJ’s is branded more effectively,

No one was in my way. There was a little body-crush in the far-left corner around berries, a hot item. I stepped back briefly.

We had been discouraged from using our own, presumably infected, shopping bags and my modest order was stuffed into three crisp double paper bags. The cashier was chipper as always at TJ’s, and separated from me by a thick sheet of transparent plastic.

Back in my car having spent $57, I checked my watch. 8:22.

Not one moment of kvetching for this senior kvetch.

Larry Miller is a freelance art director, graphic designer and certified curmudgeon whose portfolio can be seen at www.listenwritedesign.com. Call 980-245-2323 for details.