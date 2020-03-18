Garson: We want to help businesses during this public health crisis

By Adrian Garson

For many of you reading this, this may be your first time opening our newspaper. For others, you are loyal readers of our family of publications and we are so grateful for your support.

You are most likely either working from home now or having to make accommodations since your children are out of school for the foreseeable future.

Since I have your attention, let me take a moment and introduce you to Charlotte Media Group. We publish four weekly newspapers every single week, 52 weeks a year. We publish South Charlotte Weekly, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Indian Trail Weekly and The Weekly Waxhaw. We are delivered to nearly 50,000 south Charlotte residents every week.

For over 15 years, we have been covering hyper-local news, high school athletes, local politics and economic development for all of the communities I mentioned above.

I am the publisher of Charlotte Media Group. We have a staff of nine people that manage to produce four unique newspapers that, we like to believe, add value to the communities we serve.

Our main goal has always been to connect the community with useful information and also connect our readers with local businesses.

With the current public health crisis we are facing, it is more important now than it has ever been for us to do our jobs well. We have always provided trusted, unbiased, community-focused content and this is a critical time for us to continue that tradition.

From day one, we have never charged a fee for our content. We have always been completely free to our readership. And, I don’t plan to change that any time soon.

We rely solely on the support of advertising from local and national advertisers. But, it’s times like these that we recognize our small business community needs us the most. The big-box stores, will manage, but we’ve got to do our part to support our local small business owners.

Over the next several weeks, we will see our communities change. We are already seeing it. Schools are closed. Businesses are modifying their hours. Restaurants are closing their dining rooms and offering to-go options only. Retailers are closing temporarily. This is a tough time for all of us, but especially the small business community.

I’ve spent several days trying to think of the best way Charlotte Media Group can lend a hand to the communities we love so much.

The best thing we can do right now is offer our ad space to local businesses who need to spread the word about their business modifications.

If you’re a small, local retailer, local restaurant or local service provider, let us publish an ad for you at little to no cost so we can let our readers know that you are either still open and taking precautions to keep patrons safe or that you’re modifying your hours, whatever the case may be. Let us use our reach to help you during a time when you need it most. You can email me at adrian@cmgweekly.com.

Lastly, if you made it this far down the page, thank you for sticking with me. This is not an easy time for our business, either. We are a small business, too. We are not owned by a large corporate media company. We are a family-owned company that still believes in “good news.”

As I mentioned above, we have relied solely on advertisers to support our newspapers throughout the years. At this time, I am asking you, as a reader, to support local businesses and bear with us as we navigate through the changes that will inevitably come our way, as well.