Looking back at last year’s storylines

Hindsight is 20/20 when looking back at predictions. Last year, I outlined 11 storylines that would linger into 2019. Here’s what happened to each of those observations.

Congressional drama

What I said

Two months after the 2018 general election, the region didn’t have a representative in Congress amid allegations of voter fraud in Robeson and Bladen counties. I mentioned the importance of a congressional office in helping residents cut through federal red tape and teased we could see a lengthy investigation.

What happened

The state elections board concluded its investigation in February, setting dates for a new election. Mark Harris bowed out, citing health concerns, allowing prominent Republicans like Matthew Ridenhour to run for the seat. N.C. Sen. Dan Bishop emerged from the primary to defeat Dan McCready in September with campaign support from the White House.

Charter schools

What I said

I wrote that charter schools would continue to be debated on multiple fronts. I recapped how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools began meeting with town representatives regarding demographics and school boundaries after House Bill 514 granted Matthews, Mint Hill, Cornelius and Huntersville authority to open and operate charter schools.

What happened

State legislators introduced bills to repeal municipal charter schools and study charter schools’ effect on school districts in February and March but those didn’t break out of committee. John Higdon and Renee Garner won elections in Matthews in part for campaigning to mend fences with CMS. The school district formally broke bread with Cornelius.

County leadership

What I said

I was curious about how the leadership dynamics would play in Union County with new County Manager Mark Watson, as well as group dynamics with the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners being comprised entirely of Democrats.

What happened

Within 30 days of becoming county manager, Watson restructured the government by empowering three of his top staffers to take on more operational control. He appears much less tense than his predecessor was at meetings. In Mecklenburg County, commissioners have nuanced discussions of issues, such as the decision to put the sales tax increase on the ballot. Commissioner George Dunlap is much more effective at running meetings than Ella Scarborough was, but he has a bit of an ego. Commissioner Vilma Leake still gets rowdy.

Republican National Convention

What I said

I speculated the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would request more funding to work the Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump’s remarks, however, would be a wildcard heading into the event.

What happened

Some CMPD staff received pay raises in the budget, but nothing major related to the RNC. Police Chief Kerr Putney announced he was retiring Jan. 1 and resuming duties to oversee the RNC, but he wisely put off retirement until after the convention. In July, Charlotte City Council condemned Trump’s “racist and xenophobic social media tweets and comments” in a resolution.

Kemba’s contract

What I said

I outlined the dilemma the Charlotte Hornets faced with All-Star Kemba Walker’s free agency. They had to decide by February to trade him for assets or take a gamble on convincing him to resign. If he made the All-NBA Team, he’d qualify for a supermax contract extension.

What happened

Walker made the All-NBA Team and left the Hornets for the Boston Celtics, which offered him a huge contract. The Hornets worked out a sign-and-trade deal with Boston for back-up guard Terry Rozier. The Hornets have overachieved this season, trailing last year’s record by just five wins thanks to the emergence of second-year guard Devonte Graham.

Municipal elections

What I said

After a strong 2018, I wondered if Democrats would continue to gobble up Mecklenburg’s elected seats. I also pondered if longtime leaders like Mint Hill Mayor Ted Biggers and Indian Trail Mayor Pro Tem David Cohn would run again.

What happened

Charlotte, Matthews and Mint Hill each had three new faces elected to their boards. The only changes in party were in Matthews, where the board gained a Democrat in Larry Whitley and unaffiliated voters in Dave Bland and Renee Garner. South Charlotte Republicans Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs held their seats. Biggers and Cohn chose not to run for reelection.

Express lanes

What I said

Following the opening of the Monroe Expressway, 2019 was going to mark the opening of the I-77 express lanes and the start of construction for the I-485 express lanes.

What happened

I-77 arrived late, but drivers are using it. Some people criticize the Monroe Expressway and I-77 projects because they don’t see that much traffic on them. Growth will take care of that. Before long, people will be handing their grandchildren pieces of candy and telling them how cheap the first tolls were and how few people wanted to pay them.

Immigration debate

What I said

I recapped the chain of events after Sheriff Garry McFadden pulled out of the partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program. I assumed we’d see local protests over the national debate on immigration enforcement.

What happened

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston grilled CMPD over using checkpoints in February as ICE increased its patrol in the city. There was a Day Without Immigrants march that same month in Charlotte. N.C. Sen. Dan Bishop called for McFadden to resign from office in June. Both McFadden and ICE officials blame each other for not wanting to cooperate.

School safety

What I said

I expected Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Union County Public Schools to request more help from their counties to ensure schools remain safe. These efforts were ongoing well before the fatal shooting at Butler High School.

What happened

Mecklenburg County’s budget allocated $5.7 million for mental health support staff, including 27 social workers, 10 psychologists and 10 counselors, as well as $4.6 million for school security enhancements. UCPS added nine social workers and five mental health therapists through a partnership with Union County.

Community cohesiveness

What I said

I mentioned efforts by the South Charlotte Partners to engage the community on upcoming projects, noting that this activity could spark neighborhoods across the south Charlotte area to band together for a more powerful voice.

What happened

South Charlotte Partners continued to advocate for the best interests of the community when it came to issues like rolling out the Charlotte 2040 Vision Plan and extending the light rail to Ballantyne. The Ballantyne Breakfast Club provided opportunities to network with CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston and candidates for political office.

Affordable housing

What I said

I wrote about growing interest among the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education and Matthews Planning Board to get involved in the affordable housing crisis. I also noted the lengths Charlotte had gone to provide it, including increasing the Housing Trust Fund to $50 million.

What happened

Charlotte continued to invest in affordable housing. I’m most surprised by the private sector’s response. Companies such as Atrium Health, Novant Health, Duke Energy and Moore & Van Allen chipped into the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund, which was started by the Foundation for the Carolinas.