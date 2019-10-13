13 people fighting for seniors

Theresa Robertson, of Oasis Senior Advisors, talks to people attending the Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo about how her organization saves seniors time and money. SCW file photo

Charlotte Media Group highlights people in Mecklenburg and Union counties focused on enhancing the lives of senior citizens, whether through work or service. Here are 13 people who deserve a pat on the back for what they’ve done:

Mike Cochrane – Cochrane is serving in his first term as a Mint Hill commissioner, but he has a much longer legacy when it comes to the banking industry and community service. His service involves coordinating the Mint Hill Senior Citizens Christmas Party.

Lara Cole – Cole took on the role of associate state director of AARP North Carolina’s Charlotte region last year. Much of her experience is tied to legislative affairs, including working on two congressional campaigns.

Peter Ford – Ford, of Vascular Solutions in Charlotte, trains surgeons across the region in a specialized treatment for venous reflux, which is the backup of blood in the veins. He also explains his procedures at senior expos.

Jennefer Garrity and Kimberly Gossage – The duo runs Garrity & Gossage, a Matthews firm that tackles estate planning, as well as issues involving guardianship and Medicaid. Garrity is involved with the Senior Resource Coalition and Alliance for Charlotte Elder Services.

Ruth Helms – Helms, the first female elected to the Union County Board of Commissioners, has represented the region as a delegate in the North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature for more than 10 years.

Mark Pippenger – Pippenger, a neurologist with Novant Health Neurology and Sleep, has treated patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia for over 20 years. He recently joined the board of directors for the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

John Potter – Potter literally fights for seniors … in the court of law. He opened Potter Law Firm’s Charlotte office in 2012. He specializes in estate planning and eldercare.

Theresa Robertson – Robertson works with Oasis Senior Advisors, which helps seniors find the right senior living community. Seniors can also learn how to reduce the cost of living.

Jennifer Szakaly – Szakaly started Caregiving Corner, which specializes in care management and caregiving, 14 years ago. She’s involved in groups like the Southeast Chapter of the Aging Life Care Association and the North Carolina Guardianship Association.

Donald Thompson – Thompson, who serves as CEO of Maxwell Group, has spent around four decades ensuring seniors have a great quality of life. His company, which donated more than $150,000 toward the Alzheimer’s Association last year, entered the Charlotte market with The Charlotte.

Lisa Wallace – Wallace, a public affairs specialist with the Social Security Administration in Charlotte, works to bring awareness to retirement issues and increase assess to agency resources.

Juliette Weiland – The Waxhaw resident serves as the president of SCORE Charlotte, an organization that allows retired or semiretired business executives to give back via mentoring to small businesses. The chapter dates back to 1965.