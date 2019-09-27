Vick: Marinara runs through my veins

Dr. Jack Ford checks on a patient at Vascular Solutions. Ford will lead a breakout session at the Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo about common procedures he offers at his Charlotte practice. Justin Vick/MMHW photo

I tell a lot of business owners that I get paid to interrupt them at work and ask really dumb questions. Never is this more apparent than at a doctor’s office.

These are people with PhDs that dedicate their lives to helping others get healthy. And here I come waddling through their door with a reporter’s notebook in hand looking dehydrated from coffee and frozen lasagna.

Sure I feel guilty interviewing a physician with pasta stains on my chin and cheeks; however, there’s no better place to have a heart attack at work than at a doctor’s office, so I’m often at ease.

My latest assignment took me to Vascular Solutions, a medical office specializing in treating circulatory disorders. Dr. Peter Ford, a board-certified vascular surgeon, owns the practice.

I’m no stranger to Dr. Ford’s work. He’s a regular at our newspaper’s Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo.

Once I’m done helping vendors find their tables and taking photographs of interactions between exhibitors and seniors, I head to the expo’s breakout sessions, where I hand out free raffle tickets.

Handing out these tickets has afforded me the opportunity to get sound financial advice from Clear Income Strategies Group, learn senior living options from Cresswind Charlotte, and discover the hottest vacation trends from Mann Travels.

Then there’s Dr. Ford’s presentation. He’ll spend a few minutes describing some of his procedures and then he’ll spend several minutes answering questions from the audience. Sometimes the questions are general in nature. Other times, they get very specific. Either way, they get you thinking about the need to get those veins looked at.

Most of my talk with Dr. Ford focused on the symptoms that would warrant a visit to his office, as well as the efficient way he works with clients, ranging from consultation to treatment.

I’m going to share all of these details next week in a special edition dedicated to senior citizen issues, but even if you’re not quite gray, you’ll want to read this, especially if you ever experience aching legs or swollen ankles.

You may also want to see Dr. Ford speak at our Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo or get a free raffle ticket from yours truly.

Want to go?

The Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte. The event includes free breakfast, lunch and a chance to interact with dozens of vendors. Admission is free, but we ask that you register in advance so we can order enough breakfast and lunch. Call 704-849-2261 or email rjenson@cmgweekly.com to register.