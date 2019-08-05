Readers have ideas on stopping violence

Following mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that killed at least 29 people, we asked Facebook followers, “what can be done to stop violence?” Here are some of their responses:



Lynn Bargine Timon: Well I guess we need to ask ourselves why WE, the USA has more mass murders than the rest of the WORLD…and the obvious answer is..the frickin’ AK47s and other assault weapons that the 2nd amendment had nothing to do with..given that was musket time. NOBODY NEEDS ASSAULT WEAPONS UNLESS THEY’RE SOMEWHERE FIGHTING A WAR.



Edward McKeown: So its the guns, it has always been the guns in all 250 slaughters in this 3/4 of a year. It’s not the video games and its not the music and the movies– they have those all over the rest of the planet. It is to some degree a culture that honors violence (without examination of consequences.) The answer is not a good guy with a gun. The good guys put down the maniacs in two of the last three in 60 seconds. That did not stop them from inflicting horrific casualties because they were armed with war guns with large magazines that have no place in a civilian culture. There are legitimate needs for weapons (I say as someone who likes to shoot) but they can be met with the same guns the Lone Ranger use. They were good enough for him, they are good enough for anyone else. We can reconcile the 2nd amendment with sensible laws if we the majority who believe that war guns should be reserved for wars – vote that way.



Debra DeCarlo Mendelson: MENTAL HEALTH classes need to be MANDATORY in ALL levels of ALL schools!!!,,,,knowledge, awareness & COPING SKILLS are a key for all life skills!!! STOP giving The shooter their “15 minutes of fame” in ALL of news outlets!!!! IN DEPTH background checks on ALL weapons sold!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Nancy Blackwell: As a nation, we need to draw close to God’s will and protection. ~ and flock to church ~ turn away from Satan’s strongholds!





Matt McAffee: Stop glorifying it.



