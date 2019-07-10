10 food franchises we’re missing in south Charlotte

I can just taste the opportunities as I scan the list of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

While many of the companies on the list can be found in south Charlotte and Pineville, there are some fast food and fast-casual franchises that haven’t ventured into our community just yet.

Unfortunately, I chose the starving artist path in life, depriving me of the capital to launch such a venture. That doesn’t mean I can’t inform entrepreneurs of these delicious opportunities.

Even if none of these franchises interest you, I recommend you check out the Franchise 500 to find one that fits your budget and tastes.

Sonic

Ranking: 3 of 500

Closest location: 7820 Forest Point Blvd., Charlotte and 14315 E. Independence Blvd., Indian Trail

Sonic is a throwback to simpler times. The drive-in concept allows carhops to bring you burgers, hot dogs and slushies on roller skates. Its happy hour promotion allows customers to buy drinks like Cherry Limeade and mocktails at half price.

Culver’s

Ranking: 6 of 500

Closest location: 7013 University City Blvd., Charlotte and 3521 Foothills Way, Fort Mill, S.C.

The Sauk City, Wisconsin-based concept has grown on the deliciousness and freshness of its ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard. The beef is never frozen, while the custard can be enhanced with fruit, nuts, candies and ooey gooeys.

Hardee’s

Ranking: 45 of 500

Closest location: 4201 E. Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte and 875 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill, S.C.

Scratch Biscuits are the stars of the breakfast menu, while Thickburgers attract lunch and dinner crowds craving hearty meals. Spice up a meal by ordering something off the Red Burrito menu, which includes tacos, burritos and nachos.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Ranking: 51 of 500

Closest location: 8475 Pit Stop Court N.W., Concord

Brothers co-founded the fast-casual concept in 2002, naming it after their father, a World War II veteran. The decor pays homage to the 1940s and 1950s. The menu includes cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries and a special fry sauce.

Checker’s Drive-In

Ranking: 88 of 500

Closest location: 938 Grove St. Shelby

Here’s another drive-in concept that’s not as widespread in North Carolina. The menu consists of low-priced burgers, hot dogs, as well as chicken and fish sandwiches.

Taco John’s

Ranking: 105 of 500

Closest location: 601 Broad St., Elizabethton, Tennessee

The Fresh Taste of West Mex first opened 50 years ago in Wyoming but has yet to enter the Carolinas. Tacos, burritos and potato oles are the backbone of the menu. Restaurants serve breakfast burritos, too.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Ranking: 116 of 500

Closest locations: 14157 Steele Creek Road and 2530 Sardis Road N., Charlotte

This sports bar brand has more than 1,200 locations, but south Charlotte residents have to go toward Steele Creek or Matthews to catch a game and munch on pub grub in the restaurant’s cool vibe.

Rosati’s Pizza

Ranking: 135 of 500

Closest location: 3605 Davis Drive, Morrisville

Rosati’s roots can be traced back to 1890s New York; however, the family moved to Chicago to create a pizza legacy. The restaurant as we know it was founded in 1964. The Chicago Deep Dish is the main attraction.

Donatos

Ranking: 159 of 500

Closest locations: Boiling Springs, S.C.

The pizza chain has grown to more than 150 locations since baking its first pie in 1963. It doesn’t skimp on toppings, promising they appear from edge to edge and over the cheese. The sausage comes from a family recipe.

Golden Chick

Ranking: 162 of 500

Closest locations: 2081 E. Main St., Spartanburg, S.C.

Golden Chick is home of the Original Golden Tender. Customers can pair golden fried chicken and Southern-fried catfish with fried okra, green beans, mac & cheese and potato salad.