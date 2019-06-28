Tips for selecting the right wedding photographer

By Alyssa Frost

A lot of people don’t know where to start when they think of looking for a wedding photographer.

A great starting place is to figure out what style you like and want for your wedding photos. There are so many styles of photography out there, from bright and airy to dark and moody.

There isn’t one style that is best, but you do want to make sure the style you pick is something you would want to see for years to come. These photos are what you will have to look back and remember this special time, so you want to make sure you truly love them!

You also want to determine if you are more interested in posed, formal moments or candid, emotional moments.

Another important factor to think about in your early planning stages is your budget. If you are going to pick an area to spend money, we always recommend investing in the photography.

When you start narrowing down your top picks for photographers, look at the different packages they offer and what they include in their packages.

Important things to look for when you are pricing out your photographer are whether they include a second photographer in their packages, if they include engagement sessions, and how and when they deliver the photos.

Like most things in life, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Be sure to ask to see full galleries that your photographer has delivered, not just highlights. You should always be able to see a representation of how they capture the entire day.

Looking at a full gallery will show you the quality of their photos, their editing style, the amount of photos they typically deliver and a similar product to what you would receive.

It also helps to look at a full gallery of an engagement session or bridal session if you plan to hire them for these, as well.

Another important factor when selecting your wedding photographer is to look into the reviews they have received. This will give you a good idea of their customer service level and how their clients feel about the value of the investment they made.

Once you have narrowed down your list of photographers that match your style, your budget and have great reviews and quality galleries, it is always a good idea to have a phone meeting or in person consultation.

This will give you a chance to get to know them on a personal level and make sure you click. Your photographer will be with you most of the wedding day, so be sure to pick someone that has the type of personality you would like to work with.

Other things to keep in mind:

If you have a photographer that you know you want to hire, you should definitely reach out to them 12 months prior. Couples tend to book their photographer in the early stages of planning.

Make sure your photographer is on top of responding to your emails and calls. With the exceptions of being out of town or working an event, you should generally have a response within 24 to 48 hours. If they are great about responding early on, that should mean they will be great about responding during the whole process.

– Alyssa Frost is the owner and lead photographer of Alyssa Frost Photography based in Charlotte. She specializes in bright and airy, fine art and wedding photography. See more of her work at www.alyssafrostphotography.com and on Instagram @alyssafrostphotography.