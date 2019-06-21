Summer tech tips for parents

The sun is out and the smell of fresh-cut grass and barbecue is in the air. That’s right – summer officially begins June 21. It’s a great time for families to reconnect, relax, travel and enjoy the sunshine.

Below are some tips from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on how you can use wireless technology to make this summer one of the best ones yet.

1. Taking a summer vacation? Don’t forget your smartphone.

Summer is one of the most popular times for vacations. If you’re planning on traveling, make sure you have a wireless plan that will help you, or your family, stay connected.

Your current rate plan might already work great if you’re traveling domestically, but it’s never a bad idea to check with your wireless provider to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

If you’re taking a trip outside the country, check your wireless provider’s international rate plans. They may have a variety of international plans with different data allotments or roaming fees, while some operators provide minimum data/texting in certain countries for free. Figure out what plan or add-on is best for your travels before you arrive at your vacation destination.

2. Staying at home? Don’t let your devices keep you away from the sunshine.

Wireless technology has its benefits – we can stay connected with anyone at any time and we can find anything we want with a couple of swipes (or clicks). But too much wireless connectivity can also have some drawbacks.

Children and teens are spending more and more time on their devices. According to the National Cyber Security Alliance, “children and teens aged 8 to 18 spend an average of seven and a half hours each day during the summer with electronic devices.” We know too much screen time has consequences but above all, it can take away from enjoying the most beautiful months of the year. Be proactive and set expectations with your kids (or yourself!) about technology usage.

3. Teach your kids about internet safety.

While summer officially begins in June, it’s also National Internet Safety Month. With less time in a classroom during summer break, kids are likely going to use their electronic devices even more.

Talk to your kids about how to stay safe on the internet and put content restrictions in place. Lifehacker has a great list of rules to help teach kids how to stay safe online, including not sharing personal information, being nice online and being wary of potential scams.