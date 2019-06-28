Recognizing the best in our region

This week’s edition recognizes winners of our Best of the Weekly readers’ choice awards.

Some winners have built a reputation for selling quality products or reliable service. Others have appealed to their clients for votes. Either way, winners have demonstrated how they connect with customers in ways that surpass others in their industries. Congratulations, winners!

We launched this year’s contest May 3 by posting ballots in our print and online editions. Readers had until May 31 to vote for their favorites in more than 90 categories, such as Best Bar, Best Barbecue, Best Bank and Best Bookstore.

The newsroom tallied thousands of votes. The sales staff alerted companies of their victories.

We’ve followed the same process since 2016, but we added a reception this year to recognize winners.

We invited winners from all three of our weekly newspapers to a reception June 18 at The Portrait Gallery Restaurant and Bar in Matthews. Winners got to network, sample some food and drink, and receive plaques detailing the achievement.

It wasn’t until Publisher Adrian Garson recognized each winner in attendance with a plaque that the whole Best of the Weekly concept finally felt real to me. I’m already excited to get started planning next year’s campaign.

I realize the instant people learn of the winners, I’ll get email from people mad because they didn’t win an award. They’ll say it’s not fair or that they wished they would have known about the Best of the Weekly. The only response I can say to that is that I wish they read or paid attention to our publications.

Again, congratulations to the winners!