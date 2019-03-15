South Charlotte’s 40 most powerful women

Kandi Deitemeyer leads Central Piedmont Community College. SCW file photo

We’re taking a look at community leaders in positions of influence in honor of Women’s History Month

Business

• Jennifer Appleby: Taps into creativity through work at Wray Ward & involvement on the city’s key nonprofit boards.

• Cathy Bessant: Owns American Banker distinction as Most Powerful Woman in Banking for 2018.

• Susan DeVore: Continues to be among most influential CEOs in health, according to Modern Healthcare.

• Rosalyn Durant: Strives to make college programming appealing on ESPN platforms.

• Lynn Good: Keeps the power on for 7.6 million customers as CEO of Duke Energy.

• Carol Lovin: Works as top woman at Atrium Health, earning Business Woman of the Year Honors from Queens University.

• Jacqie McWilliams: Presides as commissioner over Ballantyne-based CIAA, whose hoops tourney the city covets.

• Pat Rodgers: Displays so much leadership even outside her role as CEO of Rodgers Builders.

• Andrea B. Smith: Garners recognition as one of banking industry’s most powerful women at Bank of America.

• Jennifer L. Weber: Hires & retains top talent at Lowe’s Companies, while advising Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

Education

• Jamie Brooks: Leads one of the largest middle schools in the state at Community House Middle.

• Elyse Dashew: Speaks with composure as vice chair of the school board.

• Kandi Deitemeyer: Establishes partnerships with industries to grow Central Piedmont Community College.

• Pamela Davies: Reigns as president of Queens University of Charlotte, a role she’s had since 2002.

• Maureen Furr: Steers the ship at South Mecklenburg High Schools, among the state’s largest student populations.

• Tracy Harrill: Leads a high-achieving institution at Providence High School.

• Margaret Marshall: Talks proudly as school board member about great things happening in south Charlotte schools.

• Ellen McIntyre: Guides UNC Charlotte’s Cato College of Education as dean & serves on pro-literacy boards.

• Kondra Rattley: Provides educational support as superintendent of CMS’s Southeast Learning Community.

• Charlotte Nadja Trez: Makes decisions that affect nearly 20,000 English language learners at CMS.

Vi Lyles has showcased a lot of energy during her term as mayor. SCW file phot

Government/Politics

• Dena Diorio: Manages Mecklenburg County government steadily despite shaky commissioner directives.

• Peggy Eagan: Ensures stable homes as she directs Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.

• Tracy Dodson: Leads city’s economic development work after tenure with south Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris.

• Leslie Johnson: Maintains sustainable communities as assistant county manager.

• Pat Cotham: Advocates as county commissioner for homeless and Mecklenburg’s towns.

• Julie Eiselt: Presides over the city at special functions when Mayor Vi Lyles is away.

• Susan Harden: Trains teachers in day job and runs county on personal time as commissioner.

• Victoria Nwasike: Gives voice to region as leader of South Charlotte Partners and Ballantyne Breakfast Club.

• Ella Scarborough: Recites Bible verses and wisdom for any given situation from the county commissioners’ dais.

• Vi Lyles: Dedicates more hours to her role at Charlotte mayor than many people do to their full-time jobs.

Nonprofits

• Laura Belcher: Builds decent, affordable homes with Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte.

• Laura Clark: Transforms neighborhoods in various roles, including CEO, of United Way of Central Carolinas.

• Donna Dunlap: Advocates mentorship through role as CEO with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas.

• Amy Jacobs: Encourages people to donate money & time to hundreds of charities via Share Charlotte.

• Katherine Lambert: Oversees the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

• Erin Santos: Raises money through Isabella Santos Foundation to fight cancer at the Levine Children’s Hospital.

• Judith Schindler: Teaches Jewish studies at Queens University of Charlotte after years leading Temple Beth El.

• Molly Shaw: Delivers case management & supplies to students via Communities in Schools.

• Jane Shutt: Gives hope to Pineville residents and purpose to potatoes as head of Pineville Neighbors Place.

• Kirsten Sikkelee: Empowers women after 10 years as CEO of YWCA Central Carolinas.

