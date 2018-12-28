2018 in quotes

Here are some of the most interesting quotes that appeared in our newspapers over the course of 2018.

Jan. 12

“Once you contract Dementia or Alzheimer’s, it puts everyone on a level playing field. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what neighborhood you live in, what circle you ran in. When you have Dementia or Alzheimer’s, we all have the same interests and needs – to be loved, taken care of and have our life-sustaining needs met.” – Nate Huggins on the importance of his charity, Blessed Assurance Adult Day Care

Jan. 19

“When everybody can learn about different experiences, that definitely encourages empathy, which I believe we need today more than ever.” – East Mecklenburg High School student Alex Donatelli in support of changes to CMS’s multiculturalism policy

Feb. 2

“With political will and money, you can go to the moon.” – Michael Kirschman, deputy director Mecklenburg Parks and Recreation on expanding greenways

“My voice teacher told me when I was growing up, ‘You can’t do this business and be in this profession unless you can’t live without it.’ It has to be in your soul.” – Lindsey Schroeder on running a studio and acting on the side

Feb. 16

“We looked around and realized that Sunday morning was the most segregated time in America – when black people would go to their church and white people their church. So we brought our people together.” – Larry Whitley, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, on partnering with Chuck Wilson, of Matthews United Methodist Church

March 2

“I don’t think we should get hung up on the politics or the funding. We should look for practical solutions.” – Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney on keeping schools safe

March 9

“Working a 9-to-5 job in a corporate world where you have to dress a certain way and play a certain part, it is a juxtaposition to the lifestyle of my music and being creative.” – “The Voice” contestant Jaron Strom on balancing his a career as a web designer and dream of being a musician

March 16

“Why do we prefer denial over reality? Because we feel denial is the safer place. The truth is very scary.” – The Rev. Tony Marciano about the freedom of truth

April 20

“We have always worked hard to make sure our citizens determine the destiny of our town.” – Mayor Paul Bailey as Matthews commissioners prepared to support House Bill 514, which would allow the town to create and operate charter schools

April 27

“Our children shouldn’t be used as political pawns because their education is too important.” – Matthews Commissioner John Higdon on why he didn’t support House Bill 514

“Thanksgiving for my family was not the joyous occasion that we had hoped for, but I refused to give up. I know that I would give everything I had to live for my family – especially my children, ages 9, 6 and 3. Defeat was not an option.” – Sports editor Andrew Stark on battling Stage IV cancer

June 1

“I know you have seen my name in those elevators. You can’t get away from me no matter where you are at in the state of North Carolina. Next time you are in an elevator, I want you to stare at that little picture and those little bitty eyes. When you are staring at those little bitty eyes, move around in the elevator and watch those little eyes follow you around. If you are in an elevator in North Carolina, don’t do anything because I am watching you.” – Cherie Berry to Union County business and industry leaders

June 8

“It’s beautiful to walk into a sanctuary that’s almost 100 years old, but nobody wants to walk into a 100-year-old bathroom.” – John McGill, pastor at Waxhaw United Methodist Church, about his 130-year-old church

June 15

“I think it’s safe to say that many of us still feel we are 12 years old and have no idea how we’re going to manage without our parents next year.” – Claudia Barnett, salutatorian of South Mecklenburg High School during graduation

July 6

“We are losing children, because we have these deficits of economic opportunity.” – Mecklenburg Commissioner Trevor Fuller on hearing the number of child fatalities in his county

July 20

“Hosting the RNC is not an endorsement of the administration.” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles upon news that the city won the bid to host the event in 2020

“We don’t abandon the things on which our democracy is based because we don’t like a man.” – Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs on why he supported the Republican National Convention coming to Charlotte

“I don’t really see him as a Republican. I see him as a human avatar of white supremacy.” – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston on President Donald Trump

Aug. 10

“We are facing a situation where we are pricing people out of Mecklenburg County. It seems to me that’s an issue we really need to spend a lot of time on.” – Mecklenburg Commissioner Trevor Fuller on the need to focus on affordable housing

“Criminals know no boundaries when it comes to committing a crime of opportunity.” – Union County spokesman Tony Underwood after a 9-year-old was robbed at a lemonade stand near St. John’s Forest

Aug. 24

“I don’t want to say it’s rocket science, but it’s as close to it as I know.” – CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox on coordinating bus transportation

Sept. 21

“Though this is a loss for Matthews, we are confident that the vibrancy of our community will see us through this transition.” – Matthews Mayor Paul Bailey upon hearing Family Dollar moving its headquarters to Chesapeake, Virginia

Oct. 5

“The completion of Mint Hill Medical Center represents a new era in health care, where preventing illness or moving toward recovery is just the beginning.” – Joy Greear, president of the hospital upon its opening

Nov. 9

“It’s a story you’ll tell your grandchildren’s grandchildren.” – Mike Harris on appearing on “Family Feud”

Nov. 16

“If I had had these types of crowds, I would be president.” – Former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee while campaigning for congressional hopeful Mark Harris in Union County

“It’s half magic and half luck, and there is no sleep at a barbecue competition.” – John Crane, of Killer Q BBQ, while preparing for The Grill’n and Chill’n BBQ cookoff during the Autumn Treasures festival

“You shouldn’t be afraid of what God has in store for us. I think I got too used to where I was in life and what I was doing. I just know I had to take a leap of faith.” – Brooke Hudson on going on mission trips

“I feel a little bit like you’re holding a gun to my head, that if I don’t accept your proposal, you’re going to trash my property values.” – David Thompson, a neighbor speaking out against a proposed 47-home subdivision off Antioch Church Road in Weddington

Nov. 23

“We are eating salad for dinner.” – N.C. First Lady Kristin Cooper after helping dissect a pig heart at the Health Sciences Academy in Monroe

“We must find ways to connect better across lines of difference to restore a stronger sense of community to address core issues of despair, fear and isolation in our larger community that also often ends up causing violence at the schoolhouse door.” – CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox on the community helping keep weapons out of schools

Nov. 30

“This is one example of how we can deliver transportation that ties regions together and bring success to everyone. Providing mobility options is part of that economic success.” – Jim Trogdon, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation, during the opening of the Monroe Expressway

“My hope for Mecklenburg County, the community, our community, is that we strive daily, each of us, to understand and respect each other better. The political divisions and bitterness spreading through our nation are rotting us from the core.” – Mecklenburg Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour on the nation’s political climate

“This is not the end of this conversation. I don’t think there ever can be an end to this conversation. Every day, we have got to make sure that our kids and our staff are safe.” – Superintendent Andrew Houlihan on UCPS’s efforts to prevent school shootings

“There are a billion things I don’t know and a handful of things that I do, and one of those is boys high school soccer.” – Jason Zak on setting high expectation for his Marvin Ridge soccer team

Dec. 7

“Each of us has that spirit of independence, that spirit of values in Charlotte that makes us the city that it is. We may be talking about the past, but at the same time, we’re moving forward for our future.” – Mayor Vi Lyles during the city’s 250th-anniversary party