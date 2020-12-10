World War II veteran turns 100

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Mecklenburg Chapter, surprised Edward Pappert with a 100 birthday celebration. Karie Simmons/SCW photo

Edward Pappert wasn’t expecting any recognition on his birthday. To the south Charlotte resident and World War II veteran, Dec. 3 was “just another day.” But this year marked Pappert’s 100th birthday and the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mecklenburg Chapter, made sure it was special.

The Daughters hid in the bushes and surprised Pappert as he rode by on his scooter at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence, a senior community off Old Providence Road. They sang “Happy Birthday” and held a small, outdoor celebration with signs, balloons and a card.

Pappert’s family is scattered across Chicago, Los Angeles and other states and were unable to visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ann Del Vecchio, regent of the Daughters’ Mecklenburg Chapter, said the Chicago chapter reached out because they knew Pappert’s family and asked what could be done locally to recognize him. Del Vecchio said her group was happy to step in and give Pappert a proper birthday celebration.

“This is what the Daughters do,” Del Vecchio said. “We honor veterans and military families and we educate.”

Karie Simmons/SCW photo

Daughters of the American Revolution was founded with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization consists of over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world.

In addition to other birthday gifts from the Daughters, Pappert also received a letter from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles thanking him for his service, highlighting his achievements and calling him “an inspiration to all.”

“You have experienced a great deal in your life and accomplished many things, including serving our country with valor in the United States Navy during World War II, achieving the rank of Lieutenant JG,” Lyles wrote. “I understand that while in the Navy you were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight in action against enemy Japanese forces and were recognized in the Hall of Valor at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Despite all the attention, Pappert remained humble.

“I didn’t know people lived this long,” he said.

Pappert is a veteran of WWII in the Pacific. He flew Corsairs off the aircraft carrier The Essex at the Battle of Leyete Gulf and was flying air support over the battleship while the surrender was signed in Tokyo Bay.

He’s also an author and wrote several books, including “Landing was the Easy Part” about life aboard the Essex in 1945. Pappert takes the reader along on strikes against the Japanese. He tells about his wingman, Lt. jg Vern Coumbe being shot down, spending the night on Japanese soil and his subsequent rescue. Other true tales in the book include a division of Marine pilots that can’t find their way back to the carrier, the sinking of the Japanese battleship The Yamato and the invasion of Okinawa.

Shooting down three Japanese planes and getting a direct hit on a Japanese cruiser in the war are among the highlights of Pappert’s life. Also topping his list is when he was vice president of U.S. Gypsum Corp, a company that manufactured gypsum wallboard (drywall), and when he married his late wife, Mary-Jayne.

Pappert met Mary-Jayne at a dance and they were married in the spring of 1944 while he was on leave from Naval training. Mary-Jayne passed away in April 2013. They were married for almost 70 years, raised three children and have two grandchildren.

As for Pappert’s secret to longevity?

“Drink until you’re 85 and then quit,” he said. “Just have fun.”