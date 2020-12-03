Wood-fired pizza concept to heat up Phillips Place

Kyle O’Brien said the food and brand fit perfectly in Charlotte,

especially SouthPark. Photo courtesy of 800° Woodfired Kitchen

800° Woodfired Kitchen is set to open in Phillips Place in the first half of 2021.

The new franchise operation is part of the brand’s partnership with local entrepreneurs Steven Jensen, an entertainment industry veteran, and Kyle O’Brien, an expert in the food and drink industry.

Founded in 2011 by Chef Anthony Carron, 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s philosophy starts with the purest ingredients – scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses – placed into specially designed woodfired stone hearth ovens to create subtle and smoky tastes.

The 3,000 square-foot SouthPark location will offer indoor and outdoor patio seating for lunch and dinner with a full bar located in the rear of the restaurant.

Catering will be available for local businesses and partners.

Bar ONE will have its own unique identity and entrance for after-hours cocktails and late-night lite dining.

“Finding the perfect partners and such an ideal location to introduce our delicious food to the people of south Charlotte has been nothing short of thrilling,” Carron said. “Neighbors and visitors alike should brace themselves. Their new favorite restaurant is coming to town, and we believe this is just the beginning of our growth in the market.”