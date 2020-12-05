Willow Investments for Loving Change appoints director of Southeast region

CHARLOTTE – Willow, a leading independent wealth management firm focused on socially-responsible investing, added industry veteran Michael Allison to its growing team.

Allison joins the firm as vice president and director of Willow Southeast, responsible for the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida.

“Michael’s industry experience and client-centric philosophy align perfectly with our vision at Willow,” said Alexandra Dest, founder and executive officer. “We are committed to putting our clients’ interests first by offering socially and environmentally-responsible investments. We have seen increased demand for our expertise in environmental, social and governance investing, especially as the pandemic, climate change and social issues have revealed weaknesses in our economy. Michael will be an integral leader in our plans for measured expansion.”

Allison brings 15 years of experience with high net worth clients to the Willow team.

“The wealth management industry is embracing ESG (environmental, social and governance) for long term viable growth,” Dest said. “Clients are asking for reliable income with social and environmental strategies. I am excited to implement Willow’s recognized ESG approach.”