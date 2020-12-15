What The Fries opening brick-and-mortar location

Photo courtesy of What The Fries

CHARLOTTE – What The Fries will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in early 2021 at 10707 Park Road.

The 3,420-square-foot space, a former CiCi’s Pizza, will have an anticipated seating capacity of 100. It will allow for socially distanced dine-in and carry out, as well as hands-free (digital) payment options.

“We are in the process of removing the buffet areas and the pizza ovens,” said chef Greg Williams, who founded What The Fries in 2015 with best friend Jamie Barnes. “We are changing the game area to a space to sell and promote local authors, vendors and artists, and we’re having a mural painted. This space will be us: hip-hop, family-friendly, welcoming and fun.”

Over the past five years, the pair have created one of the most popular food truck concepts in the region with loaded gourmet fries, handmade tots and other fun dishes.

From the food truck, What The Fries serves an average of more than 100 customers daily using 200 pounds of potatoes, equating to 800 pounds weekly and 3,200 pounds monthly.

Brick and mortar is a natural progression for What the Fries, which had to adjust its business operations earlier this year due to COVID-19, including condensing the menu, adding online ordering via Toast and Street Food Finder, and identifying new service locations. What The Fries has seen consistent growth since March, as sales are up 33% over 2019.

“This is a long time coming,” Barnes said of the restaurant. “Being in one spot — and not on the truck — will give us a chance to spread our wings from a culinary perspective. Our goal is for people to taste our food and walk away with the feeling that they have to come back again because the food was so distinctive. Now they won’t have to find the truck, they can find us in the same spot.”

Some of the popular items on the menu include shrimp and steak hibachi fries, lobster mac and cheese fries, house-made tots, burgers, bread pudding tots and Yum Yum Sauce, a secret sauce created by What the Fries and vailable by the bottle.

The truck will take a temporary hiatus from moving around the city when the new restaurant opens in early 2021.

Want to learn more?

Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams launched the food truck after the duo made it to the final rounds of auditions for Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.” What The Fries was featured on The Cooking Channel’s “Southern and Hungry” in 2018. On the web: www.whatthefriesclt.com