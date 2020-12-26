Wells Fargo feeds hospital’s emergency, ICU staff

Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Mary Mack, CEO of consumer and small business banking for Wells Fargo, presented 500 meals from Something Classic Catering on Dec. 16 to feed the ICU and emergency department staff at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

The donation was part of the company’s ‘Many hearts. One Community.’ holiday campaign.

“Our holiday campaign is about shining a light on those who are doing so much good for others in a year that’s been difficult for everyone,” Mack said. “This is one small way Wells Fargo is saying thanks to Atrium Health and the heroes on the frontlines who are going above and beyond to take care of everybody.”

Atrium Health staff were thrilled to receive the meal along with the other donations this year including sewn masks, other food and snacks and gift cards.

Atrium Health has a webpage devoted to how people can donate or say thanks to the hospital system during the pandemic as well as a webpage devoted to COVID-19 resources.