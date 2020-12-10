Tiff’s Treats opens cookie delivery location in SouthPark

Photo courtesy of Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats, a warm cookie delivery company that opened last year in Charlotte, has launched a third Queen City location in the Apex SouthPark retail center.

To celebrate the new SouthPark store, a portion of proceeds from all of Charlotte’s Tiff’s Treats locations on Dec. 12 and 13 will benefit Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County.

Tiff’s Treats is also offering one lucky fan cookie deliveries for their entire gift list – that’s a dozen warm Tiff’s Treats cookies delivered to 20 of their favorite people in Tiff’s Treats’ delivery zones.

“One of my favorite things about Tiff’s Treats is their commitment to philanthropy, and I couldn’t be more excited for the newest Charlotte store to open, especially with kickoff sales supporting our local Special Olympics chapter,” said actress Brooklyn Decker, a Special Olympics ambassador, who along with husband Andy Roddick came on board of Tiff’s Treats as an investor.

Tiff’s Treats co-founder Tiffany Chen said her company has received a warm welcome from Charlotte since arriving last year.

“The SouthPark area is a fantastic destination for shopping and dining,” Chen said. “The Apex SouthPark is an exciting new home for us, allowing us to serve the area between our Waverly and uptown stores.”

Want some cookies?

From the new location at 4425 Sharon Road, Tiff’s Treats’ cookie and treats delivery reaches homes and businesses between South Boulevard and East Independence Boulevard. Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends.