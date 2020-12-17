Teen shines a light in a year of darkness

Charlotte Catholic student Lucas Boyle has brightened the lives of neighbors with his business venture Charlotte Star Company. Photo courtesy of Kevin Boyle

When Lucas Boyle began making a few holiday stars to hang in the trees in his yard for Christmas two years ago, he never imagined it would turn into a thriving business that would light up his whole neighborhood.

His idea has lit up many other south Charlotte communities.

Lucas began with a few small stars fashioned out of bamboo, strings of Christmas lights and plastic ties. He hung them as high as he could in the trees in his front yard.

Neighbors in his Park Crossing neighborhood starting asking him about them. Working out of his garage, with the help of sister Jill, brother Sean and neighborhood friends, his bright idea has taken off.

“It has been a challenging year for all of us in so many ways, and hopefully these stars are a small light of inspiration,” Lucas said.

He now has a website where he offers large (six feet), medium (four feet) and accent stars, along with instructions to make your own stars.

Drive down any street in Park Crossing and you can see all of the stars – some as high as 75 feet.

Lucas is now starting to see the inspiration in other neighborhoods, including Cameron Woods and Montibello. He also has seen orders from Lake Wylie and Hilton Head.

The Charlotte Catholic High School senior has donated a portion of the proceeds from all of last year’s stars to fund the new Performing Arts Center at the high school, where he is a captain of the debate team and drum major for the marching band.

Although it is fun to drive around the neighborhood and see all the stars, Lucas really enjoys making the stars and installing them for some of his older neighbors.

On the web: https://www.charlotte starcompany.com/