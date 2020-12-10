Task force to recommend sales tax increase

SCW file photo

A task force launched by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will recommend Dec. 14 that the Charlotte City Council should pursue a one-cent sales tax increase to finance a “transformational mobility network.”

The goal is to add 60 miles of roadway, 110 miles of rapid transit corridors, 140 miles of bus system, 115 miles of greenways and 75 miles of bicycle paths within a 10-year window and financed over 30 years.

The Charlotte Moves Task Force believes the sales tax will be enough to generate half of the $8 billion to $12 billion to finance the network over 30 years. The rest will come from partners like the state and federal goverrnment.

While the task force is united in its recommendation, some members expressed concerns about buy-in from Mecklenburg County towns. The state grants sales tax authority to counties. Mecklenburg County voters would have to approve the measure via a ballot referendum.

Geraldine Gardner, who leads the Centralina Council of Governments, believes a one-cent sales tax for transit would easily pass. After all, proposed light rail projects will serve the Matthews, Pineville and Lake Norman communities.

But her concern is whether the towns will be on board funding Charlotte roads, greenways and bicycle paths.

“I think it’s only fair that if the sales tax is going to be levied countywide that we kind of go in eyes open that those communities might have other needs for non-transit mobility investments that we haven’t even conceived of in this process,” Gardner said.

Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt contends the city’s transformational mobility network seems to touch every populous in the county, including the six towns. He believes the task force has completed its objective and the council must work on the specifics.

Bill Coxe, former transportation director for Huntersville, said the governance of sales tax revenue is going to be a crucial issue moving forward. He said the Metropolitan Transit Commission, which is comprised of Mecklenburg County’s seven mayors, is an example of how it could work.

Task force member Jim Marasco worried neighboring towns have not been engaged enough in the Charlotte task force’s efforts; however, Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said mayors and town managers for the towns are aware.

The task force has recommended a capital investment bond as an alternative or supplement to the sales tax. This is similar to the bonds that Charlotte approves on the ballot every year to fund affordable housing and infrastructure projects.

Jaiyeoba has told city council that initial polling revealed residents are sensitive to property tax and other fee increases.

Charlotte leaders believe the time is now to begin investing in transportation.

“I know this is challenging,” Lyles told the task force at the conclusion of their work,” but I also know there’s a moment in a city’s history, a time that you have to take a bold step.”