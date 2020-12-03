Task force to recommend how to pay for ‘transformational transportation network’

SCW file photo

The Charlotte Moves Task Force is expected to provide a recommendation Dec. 14 to the Charlotte City Council about the best way to finance between $8 billion and $12 billion in transportation projects over the next 30 years.

Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt leads the 25-member task force of community leaders. They have been reviewing transportation plans and city needs to determine a funding strategy for a “transformational mobility network.”

Their work could lead to an additional 60 miles of roadway, 110 miles of rapid transit corridors, 140 miles of bus system, 115 miles of greenways and 75 miles of bicycle paths, according to Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba.

Jaiyeoba shared with the council’s transportation committee on Nov. 30 some funding ideas that city staff prepared for the task force. Four particular ideas were introduced:

• Dedicated property tax – A rate increase of 1 to 4 cents could raise between $14 million to $57 million annually for the city, but someone paying $2,072.82 in city and county taxes for a $214,000 home would pay an extra $21.48 to $85.92.

• Transit sales tax – A 0.25% rate increase to the 7.25% sales tax could yield $55 million in revenue annually, while a 0.50% increase would yield $110 million and 1% increase would yield $220 million.

• Raising other fees – The possibility of raising vehicle registration taxes was mentioned but not fleshed out.

• Planned capital investment – If voters approved $50 million in transportation bonds annually for the next 30 years, that could net $1.5 billion.

A combination of all these methods over 30 years could generate between $3.8 billion to $10.1 billion, according to Jaiyeoba. He said Charlotte would likely have to fund half of the total amount if it gets funding from state and federal sources.

The state also would have to grant authority to the city to increase transit sales tax and vehicle registration tax.

Charlotte not only has a lower sales tax than Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta, San Francisco, Denver, Austin/Dallas/Houston and Cleveland, but those cities also dedicate as much as 1% toward transit or transportation. Charlotte dedicates 0.5% to that purpose.

“Those other cities continue to attract businesses and jobs and they have the same challenges we do,” Jaiyeoba said. “The further we lag behind, the more advanced they get in terms of what they become in terms of mobility options for their residents.”

The Charlotte Area Transit System has relied on that 0.5% of the sales tax for the past 20 years.

“If we were to stay put and stay in this scenario as business as usual, we know that we are not going to move the needle,” he said. “We’ve got to consider a new revenue source that will allow us not only to build the transit system out but also to be able to do other things outside of transit.”

Jaiyeoba contends that Charlotte residents pay less taxes and fees than residents of Raleigh, Cary, Wilmington, Concord, Greensboro, Durham, Winston-Salem, Greenville, Fayetteville and High Point when you combine property taxes, sales taxes and other fees like vehicle, water and waste.

Councilman Ed Driggs said he’d like to see more elaborate details about the cost of the project. Driggs cautioned colleagues that Charlotte can attribute much of its economic competitiveness to being a tax-friendly environment.

He also made the observation that the plan seems biased toward transit. He wonders if enough investment is being made for roads when it comes to addressing the demands of Charlotte’s population growth.

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt was concerned about North Carolina’s 10% funding cap on light rail investment when there are initiatives like the NC FIRST Commission that may very well compete for those same limited dollars.