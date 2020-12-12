South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 4-10)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 4 to 10:

Lowest Score

• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 90

Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands after cracking eggs and employee turned off faucet with bare hands; raw eggs were stored above raw lettuce in walk-in cooler; two containers of red curry, yellow curry and green curry didn’t meet cooling parameters; and several items didn’t have date labels.

28209

• Burton’s Grill and Bar, 1601 E. Woodlawn Road – 95

• Reid’s Fine Foods, 4331 Barclay Downs Drive – 96

28210

• HA Pigsmiths Southern Science, 7224 Park Road – 98.5

28211

• 131 Main, 5970 Fairview Road – 96

• 7-Eleven, 801 N. Wendover Road – 98

• Eddie’s Place, 617 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5

• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 90

• Toscana Ristorante, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 94.5

28226

• Blanchard`s Deli, 5721 Carmel Road – 95

• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 8302 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville Matthews Road – 97

• It’s Just Great Food, 4519 Providence Road – 99

• Tacos4Life, 3351 Pineville Matthews Road – 95.5

• Trio Restaurant, 10709 Mcmullen Creek Pkwy. – 95.5

28270

• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95

• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd – 96.5

28277

• A Worthy Dog (mobile Food), 8140 Providence Road – 100

• Bamboo 7 Asian Cuisine, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Bojangles, 6308 Providence Farm Lane – 97

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 9820 Rea Road – 96.5

• Chick-fil-A, 11530 Waverly Center Drive – 98

• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 97

• Chipotle, 7800 Rea Road – 96.5

• Dakshin Indian Grill, 16640 Hawfield Way – 90.5

• Domino’s Pizza, 6420 Rea Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 99

• King Kabab, 14027 Conlan Circle – 98

• Nothing But Noodles, 7930 Rea Road – 98

• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 93

• Pizza Hut, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94.5

• Queen City Craft and Gourmet, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97

• Switchin Kitchens, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road – 97.5

• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5

• Ted’s Montana Grill, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), Providence Road – 95.5

Pineville

• The Chefs, 10725 Pineville Road – 96.5

• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

• Hilton Garden Inn, 425 Towne Centre Blvd. – 96.5

• McAlisters Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98

• Ruby Thai Kitchen, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95

• Sarku Japan, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5

• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95

• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5

• Wasabi Sushi, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98

• Wingz American Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 92