Scouting endures during pandemic

Boy Scout Troop 8, based out of St. Matthew Catholic Church, recently wrapped up its Christmas tree fundraiser, a tradition spanning more than 25 years.

Selling trees, wreaths and poinsettias not only subsidizes a lot of its character-building programming for the coming year, but the fundraising also puts a cap on an interesting year nearly soured by COVID-19.

Troop 8 transitioned to virtual programming through platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Webex once COVID-19 began to spread in the region. At the very least, patrols would convene online so the boys could see each other.

Scoutmaster Scott Kennedy describes patrols as the building blocks of a troop. These small groups had more autonomy to get together when they could at a safe distance.

“We had a bunch of new scouts that had just crossed over from the Cub Scout pack, so tying to keep them interested in scouting and trying to keep everyone interested in scouting was hard,” Kennedy said. “We made any changes we could to keep them all involved.”

Virtual programming allowed for patrol leaders to demonstrate skills and scouts to document activities. Merit badges continued to be earned, prompting some scouts to advance in rank.

Troop 108 congratulated its 146th Eagle Scout in March and its 151st Eagle Scout in October.

“Becoming an Eagle is a great thing, but it’s not about that,” Kennedy said. “It’s about that young man’s journey.”

Since August, the troop has been meeting in-person outside. They’ve been following COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. A few dozen scouts attended summer camp at Camp Raven Knob in Mount Airy.

The troop also holds monthly camping trips, in which a lot of the expenses are paid for through the holiday fundraiser.

“It also provides scholarships for those families that are in need, because we don’t like to turn away any scout that wants to participate,” fundraising chairman E.J. Pezold said. “We want to make sure finances are not a reason they can not participate.”

Pezold is among 44 adult leaders involved in the troop. He has continued to stay involved in scouting even after his sons went through the program.

“I feel that Boy Scouts serves a critical need in today’s youth,” Pezold said. “They teach citizenship. They teach duty to God, duty to family. We teach all kinds of life skills that today’s youth just are not getting in schools.”