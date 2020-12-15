SCORE Charlotte elects new leaders

CHARLOTTE – Helen Ruth Harwell and Danny Fischer were elected president co-chairs of SCORE Charlotte, an organization of active and retired executives who provide free mentoring to small businesses.

The role of president was split into two co-chairs to handle the numerous and growing responsibilities of the position.

The oganization also has a new treasurer in Carolyn Clarke.

Due to COVID-19, SCORE Charlotte has set-up remote mentoring sessions via phone, e-mail and videos such as Zoom for small business owners or those wanting to start, expand or reopen an existing business.

SCORE Charlotte partners with the Small Business Administration. Its offices are within SBA offices in the SouthPark area.

Helen Ruth Harwell

Harwell has been president and owner of Harwell Law Firm PA since 2007. The firm focuses on transaction legal matters including business law, estate planning and administration, and probate administration of estates.

She has over 20 years of experience in corporate and transactional law, estate planning and probate administration of estates. She moved to Charlotte in 1998 after graduating from law school and worked for a law firm.

Harwell has been active in SCORE Charlotte since 2014. Beside SCORE Charlotte, Harwell is active in numerous organizations, including the National Association of Women Owners and the Matthews Women’s Club Service League.

She is a member of the North Carolina Bar and Mecklenburg County Bar Association.

Danny Fischer

Fischer is a consultant for DBFI LLC in Matthews and a travel advisor with Cruise Planners-Journeys with Juli.

He has worked as a project manager, data quality analyst, divisional operational manager, portrait studio owner, franchise specialist, funding consultant and entrepreneur over the span of 30 years.

Fischer joined SCORE Charlotte in 2015. He received his second Distinguished Service Award in 2018 for his support of the chapter across the different client areas.

He is also involved in the Matthews Chamber of Commerce.

Carolyn Clarke

Clarke joined SCORE Charlotte in May after retiring. Her career spanned 32 years in finance, accounting and auditing.

She began her career in New Jersey with AT&T as a senior internal auditor in 1988, advancing to district finance manager in 1999.

Clarke moved to Charlotte in 2007. She joined Belk Corporate Offices in 2008 for five years, first as an internal audit manager, then advancing to interim chief audit executive and director of internal audit.

She later became an engagement director in Charlotte with Clifton, Larson, Allen Custom Accounting Solution Team. In 2016, she became a senior consultant (director) of audit with Lincoln Financial Group in Greensboro.

Her other volunteer organizations include immediate past chair, chair and board treasurer for Dress for Success from 2011 to 2019.

Want some mentoring

Small businesses that want to talk or be assigned a mentor served by SCORE Charlotte can download a “Mentor Request Form” at www.Charlotte.SCORE.org or www.score.org. This can also be done by-emailing charlottescore47@cltscore.org or by calling 704-344-6576 and leaving a message.