Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected the following restaurants between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3:

Charlotte (28211)

• Chick-fil-A, 4431 Randolph Road – 98.5

• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 97

• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharron Amity Road – 93.5

• Panera Bread, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Shunn Lee Palace, 4340 Colwick Road – 94

Charlotte (28226)

• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Boardwalk Billy’s, 1636 Sardis Road – 97

• Community Culinary School/Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 96

• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98

Charlotte (28277)

• Buffalo Wings and Rings, 16715 Orchard Stone Run – 98.5

• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 95.5

• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 98

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 97.5

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96

• Earth Fare (meat and seafood), 12235 N. Community House Road – 95

• Earth Fare (produce), 12235 N. Community House Road – 98

• Earth Fare (specialty), 12235 N. Community House Road – 98

• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 93.5

• Harris Teeter (market), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (deli) 11135 Golf Links Drive – 94.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 95.5

• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 92.5

• IHOP, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 95.5

• Kung Fu Tea, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5

• Market Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 96

• On The Green Deli, 13840 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 96

• Pei Wei Asian Diner, 13855 Conlan Circle – 97

• Philly Pretzel Factory, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98

• Sherrill Market, 13510 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98.5

• Wendy’s, 7712 Rea Road – 96.5

Pineville

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5