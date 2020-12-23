Myers Park’s Triple A Club brings cheer to memory care seniors

The Triple A Club at Myers Park High School provided some extra cheer to The Ivey for the holidays. Photo courtesy of The Ivey

CHARLOTTE – Alzheimer’s, advocacy and action – three words that drove Myers Park student Emsley Jones to form the Triple A Club for students interested in making a difference for memory care seniors.

And they did just that Dec. 22 at The Ivey, a memory care day center.

The Myers Park High School Triple A Club was formed because of Jones seeing the progression of Alzheimer’s first-hand with a close friend and neighbor. She understood how social isolation can contribute to the progression of memory loss and wanted to make a difference in the lives of those dealing with the decline.

“My main goal with the club was to visit local memory care facilities and interact with the folks, host an annual piano recital and participate in/organize fundraisers,” Jones said.

COVID-19 changed plans for the club’s interactive events but that did not stop students from continuing their work virtually.

“I reached out to several local places about virtual volunteer opportunities and The Ivey immediately responded,” Jones said.

The students coordinated a holiday card drive with The Ivey by setting up a box at the high school for club members and other students to drop off homemade cards. The cards were delivered to The Ivey in time to bring some much-needed holiday cheer.

“I’m so excited our cards could help bring a smile to someone’s face this holiday season,” Jones said.

The visit was a huge success according to The Ivey’s program manager Jen Olin.

“Our members were thrilled to receive the cards,” Olin said.

And as a bonus, the students received homemade cards from The Ivey members in return.

“It was a wonderful and meaningful exchange for all involved,” Olin said.

Want to learn more?

The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center is located at 6030 Park South Drive