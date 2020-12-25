Mrs. Claus visits Camp Lejeune

Mrs. Claus looks kind of like Robin Barron, whose team (Sam Golobish and Kris Sowards) wanted to spread cheer t Camp Lejeune.

Mrs. Claus brought good tidings, cheer and stockings filled with goodies Dec. 18 to young Marines with the 10th Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel served as the main site to pick up an empty stocking and return it filled. Mrs. Claus brought 500 stockings filled by Union West Rotary and community members.

They were filled with a variety of goodies, such as stress balls, sewing kits, back-scratchers, brain teasers and beef jerky.

This marked her third year visiting the base. Things were a little different this year due to the pandemic. The stockings were filled three weeks prior to delivery, kept in isolation and transported to Camp Lejeune.

“Many lives have been impacted by this project on base and is a huge morale-builder,” RP2 TJ Robinson said.

Some of the Marines couldn’t go home or didn’t want to go home for the holiday, so knowing that there were people out there that cared was huge.

The young Marines were directed to 10th Marine Regiment Fiddler’s Green where they met with Mrs. Claus, posed for pictures and picked up a special breakfast. Some Marines were asked trivia questions for prizes as they waited in line.

More than 400 stockings were given away at that location.

Mrs. Claus was whisked away to the Chow Hall L where the remainder of the stockings were given away and quickly ran out, but had extra empty stockings on hand for Marines to fill at the chow hall.