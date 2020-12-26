Mecklenburg County Public Health administers COVID-19 vaccine

Photo courtesy of Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health has received 975 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The first shipment arrived Dec. 22 at the county’s Southeast Health Department location.

Jeanne Williams, public health’s immunization program manager, was the first to receive the vaccine. Public health administered 20 doses of the vaccine on the first day of vaccination.

“This is a historic moment for public health and I am eager to get our public health staff who are vital to COVID-19 vaccine response, EMTs/paramedics and other health care workers who fall into Phase 1a vaccinated as quickly as possible. They have faithfully cared for our community while risking their own health to keep us all healthy and safe,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Mecklenburg County public health medical director. “However, this is only the first step. The vaccination campaign will be lengthy, and we all must maintain public health measures including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings with individuals outside of our immediate household.”

Public health will take the initial lead on providing vaccine to individuals in Phase 1a. Individuals in Phase 1a include

• Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics

• Public Health staff included in Phase 1a (vital to COVID-19 vaccine response)

• Long-term care facility staff and residents at facilities not enrolled in the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care

• Other high-risk community providers and support staff who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, such as providers conducting COVID-19 testing or providing care for known/suspected COVID-19.

• Home health workers providing care for COVID-19 patients Medical examiners and morticians at high risk for exposure