Legacy commission seeks feedback on renaming roads

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte’s Legacy Commission is seeking feedback on its recommendations to rename streets and local monuments that honor slavery, slave owners, Confederate veterans, supporters of white supremacy and romanticized notions of the antebellum South.

Recommendations include renaming Morrison Boulevard and Governor Morrison Street in south Charlotte. The commission says their namesake, Cameron A. Morrison, “successfully ran for governor of North Carolina on the platform that he fought gloriously for the cause of white supremacy.”

Residents can now provide feedback by completing an online form or sending an email by Dec. 13.

Mayor Vi Lyles tasked the commission in June with compiling a list of street names, monuments and other markers in Charlotte that honor Confederate soldiers, slave owners and segregationists. The mayor also charged the commission with making recommendations on which streets should be renamed and a process for approving new monuments and street names honoring historical figures.