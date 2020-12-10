Lead judge catches COVID-19

Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch is isolating at home until Dec. 13 after the south Charlotte resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 4.

An emergency judge will take on Trosch’s schedule and the areas she occupied over the last week will get additional cleaning and sanitizing, she told colleagues in a letter Dec. 7.

“More than 46,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County and I am one of them,” Trosch said. “It is important that we all remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we follow local and national health guidance, wear our masks, wash our hands and limit our interactions outside of our homes.”

Contact tracers notified people who may have been exposed to Trosch. Her family was scheduled to be tested as well.

Trosch has led district court in Mecklenburg County since February when Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appointed her to succeed the retiring Regan Miller.

“She is a scholar who is well respected by her peers and by the bar and I am confident that her leadership will strengthen public trust in our courts and move the Charlotte community forward,” Beasley said at the time.

Trosch has served as a district court judge since 2009. She worked as an assistant public defender from 2002 to 2008.

“I am grateful to the medical staff and contact tracers that have assisted our community during this time,” Trosch said. “I am thankful to you all for your well wishes.”