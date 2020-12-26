Intercontinental Capital Group plans Charlotte expansion

CHARLOTTE – InterContinental Capital Group plans to add 500 new employees and invest $5.8 million to expand its corporate office in Charlotte.

The direct mortgage lender specializes in providing home financing for single-family residential properties. The company, which is headquartered in New York, employs 180 people in its current Charlotte office in the Montford area.

“For the experience of home financing to truly be delightful, it must be accessible, streamlined and simple, and that requires the best of marketing, technology innovation and people passionate about providing borrowers with excellent customer service every step of the way,” CEO Dustin DiMisa said. “As we evaluated different locations, it became clear that whether we were looking for marketing talent to better connect with customers, engineers eager to build tomorrow’s solutions today, sales and operations talent passionate about customer service or a budding workforce eager to make a transition, they were all here in Charlotte. This investment allows us to expand our existing ICG Mortgage Academy, which provides training and tools for career success regardless of level of experience or previous work industry.”

InterContinental Capital will hire 500 new positions in sales and marketing, fulfillment, management, technology and administration at an average salary of $87,500. Over 300 of the new roles will be in sales and marketing.

“I am thrilled that InterContinental Capital Group has chosen Charlotte for their expansion. We are excited to watch them grow here in the Queen City and look forward to helping them forge strong partnerships with our local workforce development partners to provide opportunity for our residents,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “This announcement and the new jobs coming to our area will bring even more cheer to Charlotte residents this holiday season.”

InterContinental Capital’s expansion comes on the heels of several finance and insurance-related jobs announcements this year.

In August, Charlotte-based company Retirement Clearinghouse, a fintech firm that consolidates retirement accounts, announced a 300-job expansion.

And back in July, Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company who manages health care insurance markets, announced its east coast headquarters in Charlotte, bringing over 3,000 new jobs.