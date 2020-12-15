Humane Society of Charlotte takes in 18 animals from Transylvania County

Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed 17 dogs and a cat from Transylvania County on Dec. 9 at the request of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Humane Society of Charlotte traveled 2.5 hours to Transylvania County, to bring the animals back to Charlotte where they would undergo medical examinations and treatment, receive baths and be placed in foster care.

The owner of the animals was found deceased.

All 18 animals’ medical, physical and behavioral needs will be addressed by the Humane Society of Charlotte veterinary and behavioral teams in the coming days and weeks. They’ll be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

The typical length of stay for healthy animals at The Humane Society of Charlotte is 10 to 14 days at an average cost of $55 per day. Animals from hoarding and confiscation cases typically far exceed that average cost, as their medical conditions tend to be severe, according to the nonprofit.