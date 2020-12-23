Highland raises $25,000 for hospitality community

Highland Brewing Company made sure generosity flows through the holidays through its “Give Back with Gaelic” campaign. Photo courtesy of Highland Brewing Company

ASHEVILLE – Highland Brewing Company raised $25,000 for 12 nonprofits supporting the hospitality community through its “Give Back with Gaelic” campaign.

Since September, the brewery committed to give a portion of proceeds from sales of Gaelic Ale, its flagship amber ale.

The program nearly doubled the initial fundraising goal with matching contributions from the brewery’s distributors.

“Hospitality at its core is a showing of generosity and goodwill,” said Julie Funke, Highland marketing director. “This campaign honored those fundamentals, and we are proud to help take care of our own when they need it most.”

Some of the nonprofits that will receive a share of the proceeds include NC Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, United Way Central Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank and Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC.

On the web: www.highlandbrewing.com/giveback.