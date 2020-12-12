Grants provide opportunity for under-represented entrepreneurs

DURHAM – NC IDEA, a private foundation that supports entrepreneurship, awarded nearly $1.5 million in NC IDEA ECOSYSTEM grants to 17 partners throughout the state, including Ventureprise at UNC Charlotte.

To date, the NC IDEA IDEA ECOSYSTEM grant program has awarded over $5 million to 47 strategic partners.

“There hasn’t been a more vital time in recent history to support the organizations that are helping people start high growth companies,” said Thom Ruhe, CEO and president of NC IDEA. “Adding these 17 organizations’ efforts to our ECOSYSTEM partner network will improve our ability to support new firm formation and the jobs they create, which will be vital to our economic recovery.”

New grant recipients are as follows: Bunker Labs (Durham), Code the Dream (Durham), Crisp Small Business Resource Center at ECU (Greenville), ImagineHub (Greensboro), Mountain BizWorks (Asheville), Natural Capital Investment Fund (Chapel Hill), Network for Entrepreneurs in Wilmington (Wilmington), North Carolina Business Council (Raleigh), Piedmont Business Capital (Greensboro), Provident1898 (Durham), RIoT (Raleigh and Wilson), S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. (Winston-Salem), Thread Capital (Raleigh), VentureAsheboro (Asheboro), Ventureprise at UNC Charlotte (Charlotte), Winston Starts (Winston-Salem) and Young Founders Institute (Chapel Hill).

NC IDEA required proposals focus on supporting “under-represented” entrepreneurs building scalable businesses; defined as entrepreneurs that identify as female, identify as minority or are located in counties designated as “Tier 1” or “Tier 2” by the N.C. Department of Commerce.