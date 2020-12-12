Electrolux gives $600,000 in kitchenware to Crisis Assistance Ministry

Crisis Assistance Ministry allowed 40 nonprofits to pick up some of the free kitchenware for their clients. Photo courtesy of Crisis Assistance Ministry.

CHARLOTTE – Electrolux and Crisis Assistance Ministry teamed up to stock kitchens with hope throughout the Charlotte region for the holiday season.

Electrolux gave away four 18-wheeler truckloads – valued at $600,000 – of kitchenware to Crisis Assistance Ministry.

“We are deeply committed to giving back in the communities where our employees live and work, so it is meaningful knowing the impact these gifts will have throughout our region,” said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support individuals and families in need.”

Crisis Assistance Ministry co-hosted a free shopping event on Dec. 9 for 40 nonprofits. Each organization had the opportunity to safely shop for kitchenware at no charge to give to the people they serve.

“So many families are in need of hope right now,” said Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry. “Electrolux’s donation not only provides kitchen essentials to households on a tight budget but also lifts spirits and spreads holiday cheer.”

On the web: crisisassistance.org