DAR sends kindness to military hospital

HARLOTTE – The Daughters of the American Revolution, Mecklenburg Chapter of Charlotte sent over 200 Thanksgiving cards with personalized notes to long-term military patients at the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The center treats active-duty troops who have lost limbs, have serious head injuries and need long-term rehabilitation for learning how to adjust to prostheses for hands, arms and legs.

The chapter sent Walmart gift cards in September to help replenish snacks and hygiene items depleted due to COVID-19.