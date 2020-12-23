Contract awarded to improve 14 miles of Mecklenburg County roads

CHARLOTTE – A $3 million contract awarded by the Department of Transportation will bring improvements to several primary and secondary roads in Mecklenburg County.

The contract includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction of 14.9 miles throughout the county, including sections of these primary roads:

• N.C. 16 (Providence Road) between Queens Road and Ferncliff Drive

• N.C. 24/27 (Albemarle Road) between Interstate 485 and Cabarrus Road

• U.S. 21 (Statesville Road) between Sunset Road and Lakeview Road

Segments of these secondary roads to see improvement include Oakdale Road, Gilead Road, Rocky River Road and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Work can start as soon as March 2021 and should be completed by June 30, 2022.