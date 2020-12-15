CIAA cancels basketball season for 2021

The CIAA Tournament may be canceled but some of its popular events are going virtual. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has canceled the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons, including the 2021 CIAA Basketball Tournament, due to growing concerns related to COVID-19.

The CIAA’s board of directors also voted to cancel the women’s volleyball season.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to challenge the conference’s ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “I want to commend our board of directors for exemplifying courageous leadership in college sports to ensure the well-being of the CIAA as well as the health and safety of our student-athletes and communities.”

Board Chair Makola Abdullah said the decision was not easy.

“We all want to have a season, and we want our student-athletes, coaches and staff to have a season,” Abdullah said. “However, the data, which changes almost daily, does not support such a decision. The potential risk outweighs the desire to play.”

The CIAA still plans to engage alumni, students and fans during what is traditionally tournament week, in the last week of February, through a virtual experience. The platform will feature ancillary events, including several that have become cornerstones of tournament week such as CIAA Fan Fest and the CIAA Step Show.

More details, including a full schedule of events, will be released at a later time.

A decision on spring seasons and championships will be provided later as the conference and its membership continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions while following federal, state, local, NCAA and campus guidelines.