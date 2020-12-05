Children can drop off letters to Santa

CHARLOTTE – Children of all ages will have the opportunity to drop off letters to Santa in a designated mailbox (provided by Lowe’s) at Trade and Tryon at Bank of America Plaza.

Once a child places their letter into the interactive mailbox, they will hear music and a special message from one of the Santa’s elves. Each letter will be read and receive a response from the North Pole.

The Letters to Santa station will operate the following hours and times: Dec. 3 to 6 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Dec. 10 to 13 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Dec. 17 to 19 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

A holiday attendant will host the mailbox during operational hours. Stationery, envelopes and pens will be available for letters to be written on site but kids can bring a letter from home. Make sure the return address is listed so each child can receive a response.

Masks and social distancing are required when visiting the mailbox.