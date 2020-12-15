Charlotte Water extends deadline for COVID-19 utility relief

CHARLOTTE – The deadline to apply for COVID-19 utility relief through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership has been extended to March 1.

More than $24 million of financial assistance through the federally funded program is available to residents within Charlotte city limits who meet the requirements. Funding will run out, so residents should apply soon.

Charlotte Water is collaborating with two additional local, nonprofits to provide bill relief assistance to customers outside city limits. Crisis Assistance Ministry and Common Wealth Charlotte are agencies poised and funded to help Charlotte Water customers with past due balances.

“Since March, we’ve successfully managed an overwhelming need for rental, mortgage and utility payment assistance for thousands of families impacted by COVID-19,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership President Julie Porter. “Residents who need assistance paying their water bills are strongly encouraged to ask for help now while funds are still available.”

As of Oct. 31, more than 55,000 Charlotte Water customers have past due balances – a 3% increase over September. The typical residential water, sewer and storm water bill is approximately $78 per month and the average delinquent bill is currently $459.

“Charlotte Water is here to help our residents,” Charlotte Water Director Angela Charles said. “In September, we automatically placed customers with past due balances on a 12-month, no-interest payment arrangement beginning with the October 2020 bill. In November, we established a Pandemic Customer Care Team to ensure the critical supply of water to all. Residents can connect directly with our partner organizations or they can contact us for help getting the right assistance.”

As a first stage, on March 13, Charlotte Water stopped charging late fees on bills and discontinued customer shutoffs for non-payment. Previously disconnected customers were reconnected immediately.

On March 31, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 124 (and then extended it by Executive Order 142) stating that utilities across North Carolina were required to discontinue customer disconnections of service for non-payment to reduce hardships caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Although the executive order expired on July 29, Charlotte Water continued the practices it began in March.

Charlotte Water encourages customers who are facing hardship to contact its customer care team by calling 311 during business hours or visiting www.charlottewater.org for details