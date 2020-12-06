Charlotte Nativity Festival gets drive-thru treatment

WEDDINGTON – The eighth annual Charlotte Nativity Festival will be reimagined for 2020 as a drive-through experience.

The event continues from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5897 Hemby Road, Weddington.

Visitors can listen in their cars to an audio recording of the Christmas story through words and music while they journey to the stable to see the Christ child. Along the route, there will be live animals, other characters in the nativity story, and opportunities to support the needy in the community.

The event is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring specific items for Loaves & Fishes, The Relatives, and Classroom Central. Details are available at charlottenativityfestival.com.

“WCCB News Rising” host Derek James and lifestyle expert reporter Karly Barker provided the narration for the event. Providence High School, the Charlotte Singers and other local musicians shared their music for the audio track.

The Charlotte Nativity Festival is also recognizing the Rev. LeDayne McLeese Polaski as the Light the World recipient for making a meaningful contribution to the greater Charlotte community.

Polaski serves as executive director of the Mecklenburg Metropolitan Interfaith Network. She brings interfaith, community and nonprofit leaders together to relieve suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.